Rebecca Yeldham Lists Hollywood Hills Villa

A charming, 1920s Spanish villa in the historic Beachwood Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills, owned by filmmaker Rebecca Yeldham, has come for sale at close to $2.4 million. (The property was initially listed at almost $2.5 million, but the price was recently dropped by $100,000.) The producer of “The Kite Runner” and “On the Road,” Yeldham hopes to more than double the almost $1.6 million that was paid for the hillside property in 2012, several years prior to the death of her late partner, “L.A. Confidential” producer-director Curtis Hanson.

Shielded behind a high, bougainvillea-draped wall that creates a private entry courtyard, the three-story, mullet-style house offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms in almost 3,500 square feet. Carefully preserved architectural details blend seamlessly with modern conveniences throughout the residence, which features casement windows, polished hardwood floors and updated bathrooms with vintage-inspired tile work.

The ceiling soars to about 20 feet in the capacious living room, which includes a huge fireplace. French doors in the separate dining room open to an awning shaded terrace with expansive views over the city. The kitchen, sheathed entirely, walls and ceiling, in retro-inspired pale orange and emerald green tiles, is well equipped with wood cabinets and up-to-date high-end designer appliances. Downstairs, two guest bedrooms that share a Jack ‘n’ Jill-style bathroom along with a master retreat replete with walk-in closet and spacious bathroom open off a cozy family room. One more level down there’s a fourth, secluded bedroom and bathroom perfectly suited as a staff room, teenager’s lair, home office or fitness room.

The tended-to but unlandscaped backyard, terraced with a series of rock retaining walls, represents what marketing materials describe as “yet to be realized” space for future gardens and, perhaps, a swimming pool.

