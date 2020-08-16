Producer Nathalie Marciano Asks $20 Million for Modern Beverly Hills Villa

While a $20 million pricetag attached to a Beverly Hills property is a fairly common sighting, it’s rare to find one affixed to a tastefully renovated midcentury modern located in the most prime neighborhood pocket of town, where some of the nearest neighbors include heavyweights like Ellen DeGeneres, Sam Gores, and Fiji Water/Pom Wonderful billionaires Stewart and Lynda Resnick.

Built in the late 1960s, the sprawling single-story has long been owned by Nathalie Marciano, the founder of independent film production company 26 Films (“The Duel,” “My Life in Ruins”) and a contemporary art dealer. To the general public, however, Marciano is probably best-known for her 22-year former marriage to Guess co-founder Maurice Marciano, with whom she shares three adult daughters, and her longterm May-December relationship with Dutch professional cyclist Thomas Dekker, with whom she shared the Beverly Hills house until their split last year.

The 9,000 sq. ft. structure last sold in early 2010 for exactly $10 million, shortly before the Marcianos’ divorce was finalized. Walled and gated for security, the property is additionally surrounded by an enormous hedge to frustrate nosy neighbors and passing lookie-loos. Behind the fortress gates lies a motorcourt with space for a dozen vehicles, plus a residence that’s been renovated to sophisticated contemporary standards.

Inside, the chicly minimalist floorplan includes open spaces and abundant walls of glass, plus a welcome array of midcentury design hallmarks — terrazzo floors, walnut-paneled walls, and various geometric shapes. Marciano has also filled the place with name-brand furniture and contemporary art, most notably a Yoshitomo Nara painting in the oversized living room.

There’s also a gourmet kitchen with cabinetry painted a creamy beige, a fireplace-equipped den, gym, master suite with a private study and spa-style bath, and four additional guest bedrooms. The house semi-surrounds a courtyard-style backyard with patches of grassy lawn, shaded patios and a lap-lane swimming pool with inset spa. The .58-acre lot is just a quick drive to the Beverly Hills Hotel, downtown Beverly Hills shopping, and the iconic Sunset Strip.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.