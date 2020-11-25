Producer Jacob Pechenik Sails Into Venice Canals Contemporary

“New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel and her producer second husband Jacob Pechenik (“Rock the Casbah,” “Solace”) officially split last year, and the erstwhile couple wasted little time selling their $5.9 million marital home in Manhattan Beach. The blunt-banged actress and the producer then went their separate real estate ways — she to a $9.5 million Brentwood estate, bought with her new partner, HGTV’s Jonathan Scott — and he to a recently acquired and artsy, three-story bachelor pad situated along Venice’s iconic canals.

Pechenik’s purchase is a blocky and ultra-contemporary affair, weighing in at 3,488 square feet with four bedrooms and four and a half baths. Though originally built way back in 1939, the place was recently reimagined as a chic, magazine-worthy showpiece with smooth white walls, wheat-colored wide plank flooring, recessed lighting, and an open floor plan throughout.

A glitzy glass front door opens directly into the great room, where the formal sitting and dining areas and the kitchen are located. There’s a large linear fireplace set into a charcoal-colored accent wall, and dramatic floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. A floating built-in bookshelf has ample room for displaying novels and assorted knickknacks.

The kitchen is exceedingly spacious and outfitted with custom earth-toned cabinetry, plus fancy chef-grade appliances and quartzite countertops, although the real showstopper is the huge slab of Brazilian mahogany stretching from the center island to the dining area. Snugly set between the kitchen and living room is a charcoal-colored office.

Upstairs, the master suite offers a luxurious bedroom with another fireplace, and sports direct access to a private balcony overlooking the canal. There’s also a sumptuous master bath with an extended vanity, ample marble countertops and glass-partitioned bathing area with rainfall shower and soaking tub. The second floor includes two additional ensuite bedrooms, while the uppermost third level has a bonus room that’s a potential fourth bedroom or home gym.

Despite the $4.5 million price tag, this is still tightly-packed Venice, so there’s no sprawling backyard. But the estate does feature a 1,300-square-foot rooftop deck with stunning sunset views and plenty of room to lounge or dine al fresco. And, if bathing in the open elements is your thing, the deck also offers an outdoor shower.

The listing was held by Mark Kitching and Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman; Kitching also repped Pechenik.