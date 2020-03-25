×

Producer Henrik Bastin Lists Hollywood Estate

By

Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.695 million
Size:
4,769 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

A casually deluxe Hollywood estate owned by Swedish-born TV producer Henrik Bastin has come available at a smidgen shy of $4.7 million. Tax records show the veteran entertainment industry exec, currently serving as executive producer on the Peter Sarsgaard-starring crime series “Interrogation,” as well as the Amazon Prime police procedural “Bosch,” has owned the property since 2009 when it was acquired for almost $1.9 million.

Completely concealed behind mature trees, a high hedge and imposing gates, the clapboard-clad 1930s Colonial-meets-farmhouse-style traditional is fronted by a manicured sweep of lawn and a deep porch that extends the full width of the house. Listings held by Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s Int’l. Realty indicate there are a total of six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms among the almost 4,800-square-foot main house, a self-contained guesthouse and a poolside pavilion.

A tomato red front door opens to a center hall foyer defined by an elegant curved staircase. A fireplace anchors the formal living room and, in a nod to modern-day home trends, the dining room is not-so-formally open to a vintage-inspired kitchen decked out with up-to-date culinary accouterment. There’s also a separate breakfast room that features a built-in banquette dressed up with grass-green upholstery, a cozy library/den with fireplace and a spacious family room. A discretely situated en suite bedroom for guests or staff completes the main floor, while a trio of second floor bedrooms, each with a private bathroom, include a master suite that spills out through French doors to a slim, wrap-around balcony with a sweeping, over-the treetops view of the surrounding neighborhood.

Walled and hedged for maximum privacy, the flat and grassy backyard centers on a simple, rectangular swimming pool flanked by a detached one-bed/one-bath guesthouse with full kitchen, and a semi-detached poolside structure that incorporates a large loggia with outdoor fireplace, plus a bonus room well suited as a yoga studio or fitness room.

    

    

