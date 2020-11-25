Producer Erika Olde Lists Chicly Redone Los Angeles Home

She’s still in her 20s, but increasingly prolific Hollywood filmmaker Erika Olde runs her own production company — West Hollywood’s Black Bicycle Entertainment, which has bankrolled major motion pictures, among them Whitney Cummings’ “The Female Brain,” the Reese Witherspoon-starrer “Home Again,” “Woman Walks Ahead,” featuring a critically-lauded Jessica Chastain performance, and Sacha Gervasi’s “November Criminals” — and she’s already a veteran on the luxury real estate scene, too.

Last year, Olde and her husband Wade Coggin sold two side-by-side Beverly Hills homes for a combined $13.3 million, and over the summer she ponied up millions for a massive compound in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In fall 2018, Olde paid $2.9 million for a home in the mountains above L.A.’s bustling Sepulveda Pass, in a guard-gated community that’s about halfway between the posh neighborhood of Brentwood and Encino. Set on a one-acre hillside property, behind its own electronic driveway gate, that purchase included an attached three car garage and backyard swimming pool, plus city lights views.

At the time of Olde’s acquisition, the property also offered a decoratively ho-hum, faux-Mediterranean villa originally built in the late ’80s, but the savvy producer subsequently gave the place a complete contemporary style overhaul. She hired Italian interior deisgner Davide Casaroli, who massaged the five-bedroom home’s interiors into a slick, shelter magazine-worthy confection of warm neutrals and signature modern farmhouse elements.

Listing photos show a bicycle whimsically sitting just off the covered porch — a black bicycle, naturally — and a proper foyer with coat hooks and shelves for shoes, gloves, and hats. The fully redone kitchen has custom shaker cabinetry and opens directly to the family room, where there’s a whitewashed brick fireplace and high ceilings. Other public spaces include an intimate dining room, with a mountain lodge-style antler chandelier, and a living room with another fireplace.

The theme of creamy paint colors carries over into the four guest bedrooms and the spacious master suite, where there’s a spa-style bath with soaking tub and two walk-in closets with custom cabinets. Other home amenities include a laundry room/mudroom combo, and a backyard BBQ/dining area by the pool. It also appears that Olde and/or Coggin are hardcore fitness freaks, because the entire three-car garage has been converted into a state-of-the-art gym, complete with a gasp-worthy range of gym equipment that surely must have cost many thousands of dollars.

Olde, Canadian by nationality but raised primarily in the Cayman Islands, is the only daughter of the late Ernest “Ernie” Olde, the controversial billionaire who made the Forbes 400 list four times thanks to his Detroit-based business Olde Financial Corp, which revolutionized the stock brokerage industry. In 1999, Olde sold the company to H&R Block for roughly $850 million, renouncing his Canadian citizenship and moving to the Cayman Islands in the process. His widow, Susan Olde, is a noted Grand Cayman-based philanthropist who was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her humanitarian efforts for the Cayman people.

