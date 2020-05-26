Producer Bob Yari Lists L.A. Contemporary

An opulent contemporary residence just off über-trendy Melrose Boulevard in L.A.’s popular Beverly Grove neighborhood has come for sale with a price tag just under $4.7 million. Now listed with Dustin Nicholas at Nicholas Property Group, the concrete and glass pavilion was for sale last year at $4.9 million and, earlier this year, for rent at $21,000 per month. Owned through a corporate concern controlled by shopping mall magnate-turned-indie film and television producer Bob Yari — his recent credits include the TV series “Yellowstone” and the 2015 silver screen dud “Papa Hemingway in Cuba” — the brand-new Beverly Hills-sized home measures in at roughly 6,000 square feet over three floors with five en suite bedrooms and a total of seven bathrooms.

Airy, clean-lined and light-filled interior spaces feature honey-toned hardwood floors, huge floor-to-ceiling windows and two massive double-sided fireplaces sheathed in boldly veined and cleverly bookmatched slabs of black and white marble. The sleek, expensively accoutered kitchen is open to adjoining living and dining rooms that flow easily out to the backyard. In addition to a guest or staff bedroom, an extensive subterranean level offers a lounge/media room, a professional bar and a climate-controlled wine cellar behind floor-to-ceiling sheets of glass.

Outdoor spaces include a sunbaked roof terrace with spa tub and wraparound city and mountain views. The not particularly large but privately hedged backyard manages to comfortably accommodate a plunge-sized saltwater swimming pool and a poolside cabana.

Popular on Variety

Yari, a screen-credited producer for the acclaimed 2004 film “Crash,” maintains a hefty property portfolio that includes a two-bedroom condo in an unremarkable 1960s tower along Wilshire Boulevard near Westwood that he scooped up last year for a bit over $1 million, as well as two beachfront homes in Malibu. Back in 2003, he paid a mite more than $1.8 million for a 2,000-square-foot cottage on rocky Las Tunas Beach, which was set out for sale earlier this year at almost $4 million. And in late 2018, he shelled out close to $7.4 million for a freshly renovated home along sandy La Costa Beach.