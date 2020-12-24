‘Morning Show’ Showrunner Kerry Ehrin Wraps Up Los Feliz Deal

After more than two decades in the wealthy far western suburbs of Los Angeles, it looks like writer-producer Kerry Ehrin might be headed to the more funky and trendy east side of town where she’s ponied up nearly $2.5 million for a Spanish Colonial Revival-style home in the relaxed and convenient hills between Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

Though not exactly a household name, Ehrin is an experienced showbiz veteran whose steady career spans four and coming up on five decades. The first of the showbiz veteran’s Emmy nominations came in 1990 for “The Wonder Years,” and the second came two-plus decades later, in 2011, for the hit series “Friday Night Lights.” She went on to co-create, write and executive produce the acclaimed thriller “Bates Motel,” and she currently serves as showrunner on the four-time Emmy-nominated “The Morning Show” that stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on Apple TV+ where she is signed to a multiyear overall deal.

Built in 1935 on a steep slope along a curvy street with gorgeous sunset views, the slightly more than 3,600-square-foot multilevel residence contains three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a separate one-bed/one-bath guesthouse with private entrance and large deck. Vintage character abounds throughout the house, starting in the foyer where there are polished Saltillo tiles on the floor and vibrantly colored tiles on the staircase that’s additionally accented with a curlicued wrought-iron banister.

Elegantly proportioned with dark hardwood floors and an exposed beam cathedral ceiling, the living room includes a wet bar, fireplace and an enormous pointed arch picture window with a serene view into the surrounding treetops. Half of a flight down from the living room is the combination dining room and upgraded kitchen that spills out to an awning shaded terrace with open views over the city views. A lower level houses two guest bedrooms and a shared hall bath as well as a windowless, soundproofed space perfect for a recording studio or screening room.

The top floor is privately dedicated to a spacious primary suite. A fireplace anchors one end of the tile-floored room and, at the other end, a open dressing area lined with built-in wardrobes is arranged around a huge platform with a removable lid that unexpectedly hides a jetted soaking tub. French doors lead to a slim balcony with lovely tree-framed views and the bathroom includes a more traditional tub/shower along with a makeup vanity with a lighted mirror worthy of a Broadway star’s dressing room.

Set well below the house and, hence, a glute-straining hike back up to the home’s upper levels, the petite backyard offers a flat expanse of sod and a small tree-shaded deck.

The property was listed with Silke Fernald at ACME Real Estate and Ehrin was represented by Andy Dulman at Sotheby’s International Realty.

Ehrin has long bunked down in the guard-gated and celeb-packed Hidden Hills enclave where tax records indicate she owns a 3000-ish-square-foot ranch-style home settled on a slight rise on just over an acre with a swimming pool and equestrian facilities that she scooped up in the late 1990s for about $850,000.