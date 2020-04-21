Matt Stone Slashes Price of Venice Compound

Last year, “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone locked down a couple more years of work on the long-running and stupendously successful animated series — it’s slated to run on Comedy Central until at least 2022 — but he’s eager as a beaver to move on from an airy architectural compound in the heart of L.A.’s formerly gritty and now fashionable Venice Beach community, slashing a noteworthy million dollars off the original price tag of almost $4.5 million that now stands at exactly $3.5 million.

Stone, also the co-creator of the mega-hit Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon,” purchased the Zen-inspired urban oasis in 2005 for $3.25 million. Obscured by tropical plantings and secured behind a redwood fence, the property spreads across a rare double lot that measures in at nearly a quarter of an acre, while the slightly more than 2,900-square-foot, loft-inspired main house has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A detached three-car garage has been converted to additional, unspecified living space with an attached bath.

Polished, dark-grey concrete floors and a double-sided fireplace housed in a massive concrete column are offset by muscular, exposed wood support beams and huge, floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open to allow for an easy transition to the outdoors. Casually appointed, interconnected spaces flow in to one another and include a double-height dining room with a vibrantly tiled staircase. Open to a second dining area at the rear of the house, the relaxed yet high-end kitchen features grey and navy-blue checkerboard tile on the countertops and backsplashes. Upstairs, an airy but compact office loft with built-in desk space — listing details describe it at a “Zoom Room” — overlooks the dining room. Two guest bedrooms, both with wood beams across the ceiling and one with a built-in bed, share a hall bathroom slathered in sea-green tiles, and the master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and skylight topped bathroom sheathed in eye-catching turquoise tile work.

The backyard retreat offers a variety of patios surrounded by lush foliage and a built-in grill, plus an in-ground spa alongside a built-in fire pit.

The property is listed Tami Halton Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners.

Last year the irreverent Emmy, Grammy Tony and Peabody winner, who co-owns a customized ski chalet in Park City, Utah, with his long-time creative partner Trey Parker, sold a full-floor loft in New York City’s Flatiron District for $6.15 million, significantly less than the original, pie-in-the-sky asking price of $7.5 million but still a million dollar profit on the $5.15 million paid for the four-bedroom city-view spread in 2008.