Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton Lists Silver Lake Contemporary

A bold and boxy contemporary home in the fashionable, hipster-favored Silver Lake area of Los Angeles, owned by showbiz polymath Mark Duplass and actor Katie Aselton, has hit the market with an asking price of $6.75 million.

Designed by eminently respected L.A.-based architect Barbara Bestor, and completed in 2006, the redwood, stucco and glass architectural presides over a generous, one-third-acre parcel just above the reservoir for which the artsy neighborhood takes it name. The Aselton-Duplasses snapped up the property about five-and-a-half years ago for almost $4.45 million from British film producer Callum Greene, whose impressive credits include “Lost in Translation” and the “Pacific Rim” franchise. At the time the Hollywood couple bought the house, it was the second highest amount ever paid for a single-family home in the Silver Lake area. And, should the house sell for anywhere near its asking price, it would still be the second highest price ever paid for a single-family home in the ‘hood, the top position held by the $8.55 million music industry heavy hitter Luke Wood paid in 2014 for the iconic John Lautner designed extravaganza known as Silvertop. (Coincidentally enough, Wood brought in Bestor to sensitively refresh and restore Silvertop, but we digress….)

Listings held by Karen Lower of Compass show the Aselton-Duplasses’ three-story, L-shaped home has a total of five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms throughout almost 7,300 square feet of clean-lined space done up in a high-end, vaguely 1970s boho-chic fashion with pedigreed furniture, imported rugs and designer lighting. Clad in tongue-and-groove redwood planks, the spacious, not-quite-square living room is anchored by a simple but imposing masonry fireplace, and the dining room is highlighted by a delicate, abstract wall mural. Arranged around a large island with terrazzo (or terrazzo-style) counters, premium-quality culinary equipment and a convenient walk-in pantry, the kitchen flows easily in to an informal dining area and family room. Large windows fill the space with light, and glass sliders allow for an easy transition to a covered dining terrace with outdoor fireplace. A small but voluminous library just off the living room sports a built-in aquarium and leads to a couple of cozily proportioned private offices, while, at the opposite end of the house, beyond the family room, a game’s room opens to the backyard.

Bedrooms are spread throughout the house for maximum flexibility. Two family bedrooms on the upper level share a bathroom and a lounge area with a built-in desk. Also upstairs is the primary bedroom, which is replete with a fireplace, two bathrooms and a giant walk-in closet. A private terrace off the main bedroom offers a curtained shade cabana and a corkscrew staircase that winds down to the backyard. A staff or guest suite above the game’s room comprises a living room and a private bathroom, while another potential en suite guest suite, which is currently tricked out as a gym, is tucked down with the garage on the lower level with an outside entrance. Covered patios line the back of the house and look out over a lush patch of lawn, a fire pit and a dark-bottom swimming pool and spa. There’s also a discreetly located infrared sauna box and an outdoor movie screen.

Duplass, writer, director producer of the recently canceled HBO series “Room 104” and a 2018 Emmy winner as an executive producer of the Netflix true-crime docu-series “Wild Wild Country,” and Aselton, set to appear opposite Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the upcoming supernatural triller “Shrine,” previously owned a 1940s hillside hacienda in the Los Feliz area of L.A. that was sold in 2015 for just about $1.95 million. And, in the spring of 2018 they plunked down $1.75 million for a spacious and almost new 3,400-square-foot home in the Valley Village area of the San Fernando Valley they flipped less than a year later for $1.925 million.