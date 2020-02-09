Lauren Pomerantz, Elizabeth Higgins Clark Buy Los Feliz Storybook Tudor

It’s no secret that the hills of L.A.’s gorgeous Los Feliz neighborhood boast a veritable treasure trove of architectural gems. One of them is this enchanting French Tudor Revival, built in the 1930s and designed by Frank Scott Crowhurst, the architect responsible for Walt Disney’s nearby family home and Burbank studio.

Listed last year for $2.2 million, the house quickly sold for nearly $100,000 over asking, indicative of a hard-fought bidding war, and the new owners are Emmy-winning writer/producer Lauren Pomerantz and her wife, writer/actress Elizabeth Higgins Clark.

Best-known for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” — she has writing credits on more than 300 episodes and producer credits on nearly as many — Pomerantz has also written for “Saturday Night Live” and recently scored her own EllenTube digital series, “Not Great With Lauren.” Last fall, it was revealed that “One Mississippi” duo Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne would direct a yet-to-be-titled feature based on Pomerantz’s real-life story. As for Higgins Clark, she is a granddaughter of the late prolific author Mary Higgins Clark, a literary giant whose suspense and murder mystery thrillers have sold more than 100 million copies in the United States alone.

As befitting a house designed by a Disney architect, the couple’s new Los Feliz cottage is awash in whimsical details and fairytale charm. Sited up a long stone stairway and far above the street below, the home’s façade features a pastoral scene of a cat, a girl and a gaggle of geese etched in plaster bas-relief. A candy apple red front door opens into the picture book-perfect living room, all decked out with vintage leaded windows, wood-beamed ceilings, wrought iron light fixtures and a hulking fireplace. The previous owners, two non-famous gentlemen, even added “Maleficent”-worthy purple velour couches and drapes to really drive the fairytale theme home.

Popular on Variety

Beyond the living room, there’s a dining room with vaguely medieval furniture and detailed wainscoting and moldings, plus French doors for allowing cool summer breezes entry. An updated kitchen offers an eat-in island and stainless appliances, and the den/family room includes a huge brick fireplace, bookshelves and a charming window seat.

Upstairs lies the master bedroom, which is lined on two sides by steel-cased windows for natural light and cross-ventilation. The updated master bath has a steam shower and built-in soaking tub and is — somewhat unconventionally — shared with the second upstairs bedroom, which the previous owners converted into an airy office/sitting room combo.

Other quirks and features include a third bedroom located downstairs — best suited for a live-in maid or overnight houseguest — a detached two-car garage, and an exquisitely manicured backyard with sculpted hedges, string lighting, a herringbone-patterned brick patio and wisteria-covered dining area. Per the listing, there’s “potential to add a pool,” though it’s unknown if Higgins Clark and Pomerantz will untertake the costly installation of such.

And the lovely Higgins Clark-Pomerantz cottage happens to lie on a particular Los Feliz street noted for its many famous faces — some of the couple’s nearest new neighbors include “Atlanta” showrunner Stephen Glover, the late Tom Petty’s keyboardist Benmont Tench, “Hunger Games” actress/billionaire heiress Elizabeth Reaser and Diplo, who happens to own the home immediately next door.

George & Eileen Moreno of Keller Williams held the listing; James Hancock of Coldwell Banker repped the buyers.