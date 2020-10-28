Lati Grobman Aims to Produce Brentwood Sale

It seems that film and television producer Lati Grobman has caught a case of the celebrity real estate fickle, hanging a not quite $7.15 million price tag on the Los Angeles home the horror and action genre specialist picked up just two-and-a-half years ago for $6.8 million.

Described in listings held by Ron Wolotzky at Rodeo Realty as a contemporary farmhouse designed by high-end architect Ken Ungar, the stone-accented and attractively tri-gabled home in the tony Brentwood area is sheathed in humble board-and-batten siding and topped by a metal roof. At slightly more than 6,500 square feet, the casually luxurious two-story home is ample without being unnecessarily huge.

Built in 2017 on just over one-third of an acre with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms, the traditional exterior belies crisply modern interior spaces that feature milky white walls free of fussy ceiling moldings. There are in-ceiling speakers throughout the main floor. An architectural glass railing borders the second-floor landing that overlooks a double-height center-hall entrance gallery flanked in classic style by formal living and dining rooms.

Elsewhere, a family room is enhanced by a stone fireplace and wet bar, while the gourmet kitchen showcases bespoke wood cabinetry and boldly veined marble-like counters. A bank of glass sliders disappears into the walls in a family room that spills out to an alfresco dining terrace and outdoor kitchen complemented by lush lawns and a simple, rectangular swimming pool with inset spa.

The busy-as-a-beaver producer, whose myriad upcoming projects include the fourth installment of the megahit “Expendables” franchise, as well as “Rambo: New Blood,” a TV series based on the blockbuster “Rambo” films, may very well be headed to even more grandiose residential circumstances, though she continues to own a spacious if otherwise unremarkable five-bedroom spread in the Hollywood Hills she bought more than a decade ago for $1.4 million.