Julie Plec Seeks Beverly Grove Buyer

“The Vampire Diaries” co-creator Julie Plec, who also co-created its spin-offs “The Originals” and “Legacies , ” seeks a deep-pocketed buyer for her former home in L.A.’s popular and centrally located Beverly Grove neighborhood.

Listed with Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak of Douglas Elliman with an asking price pushing up on $3.3 million, the just over 3,700-square-foot vaguely Italianate villa was built in 2006 and purchased by the budding TV titan in 2011 for $1.95 million. The five bedrooms and four bathrooms include a main floor guest bedroom and a spacious second-floor primary suite that opens to a large terrace. Also upstairs, a lofted area with built-in desk space that facilitates distance learning or working from home.

The front door opens directly, and somewhat abruptly, onto an airy living room with a baronial carved limestone fireplace. Chatoyant, reddish-hued wood floorboards extend into a spacious adjoining great room that incorporates a roomy dining space, an informal lounge and a traditional high-end kitchen arranged around a huge granite-topped island. Two sets of French doors allow for an easy transition to the backyard , where a curtained loggia provides a shady respite for outdoor living. A sunny, stone-paved terrace includes a built-in grill , and tropical plantings surround a swimming pool and spa set against a towering hedge.

Plec, signed to a contract with Universal Television reported to be worth north of $60 million, significantly upgraded her residential circumstances earlier this year with the $6 million purchase of a unique, farmhouse-style compound in one of the most coveted corners of L.A’s Studio City.