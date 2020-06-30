Jordan Schur Snags Malibu Beach House

An eagle-eyed snitch tattled — and tax records confirm — that veteran music and movie executive Jordan Schur has ponied up a tad more than $5.5 million in what appears to have been an off-market deal for an oceanfront home along Malibu’s scenic Las Tunas Beach. Last available on the open market in 2019 through Gayle Pritchett of Pritchett-Rapf & Associates with an asking price of almost $5.6 million, the airy contemporary has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathroom in a mite more than 3,500 square feet.

Inside, voluminous rooms that feature gleaming hardwood and honed-stone floors are filled with sunlight though gigantic floor-to-ceiling expanses of glass that reveal postcard-ready sunset views over the Pacific Ocean. In the double-height living room there’s a stone-faced raised-hearth fireplace and glass sliders to an oceanside deck. An adjoining dining area is convenient to a high-end kitchen fitted with custom wood cabinetry and granite countertops.

There are three guest bedrooms, one with a fireplace and another suitable for staff or long-term guests with a private entrance and kitchenette. An ocean-facing master suite offers a fireplace and commanding coastline views through full-height windows that open to a slender terrace. In addition to a cedar-lined walk-in closet, there’s a long dressing corridor with two built-in dressers and a bathroom replete with a pair of frosted-glass vessel sinks atop Biedermeier-inspired wood plinths.

The Flip Records founder and former CEO of Geffen Records, now co-chairman of Santa Monica-based Suretone Entertainment, bought a $2.8 million house in Santa Monica last year that has since been transferred into his former wife’s name. He previously owned a large Mediterranean home on a high bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Pacific Palisades that was scooped up in 2003 for $3.8 million and sold in a 2016 off-market deal valued at $9 million.