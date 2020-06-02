Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy Add Studio City Property

Married “Westworld” co-creators, producers and writers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have expanded their residential holdings in Los Angeles with the close to $1.4 million purchase of an unassuming ranch-style residence along a pretty tree-lined street in one of the most coveted and family friendly neighborhoods in L.A.’s convenient, increasingly fashionable and ever-more-gentrified Studio City community.

Built in the 1930s, but extensively updated and well maintained if arguably somewhat dated, the single-story main house has three bedrooms, plus an office, and three bathrooms in a mite more than 1,800 square feet. A separate, one-bedroom guest cottage attached to the detached two-car garage at the rear of the property includes a fireplace and bathroom.

Just inside the front door, a vintage brick fireplace dominates a living room that features a vaulted ceiling with exposed wood beams. The neighboring dining room features original built-in china cabinets. The kitchen, flooded with natural light by a skylight over the sink, sports oak cabinetry, average quality up-to-date appliances and a built-in dining banquette. Between the main house and guesthouse, a long, slender, concrete-paved yard shielded from neighbors by high hedging and tropical plantings includes an unusual thermometer-shaped swimming pool.

The property was listed with Christopher Potter at Pinnacle Estate Properties, while Joy and Nolan were repped by Douglas Elliman’s Heather T. Roy.

Property records indicate the Joy-Nolans own at least two other more substantial residential properties in Studio City. They scooped up a late-1950s post-and-beam architectural nestled into the foothills more than a decade ago for $2.1 million; and about three years ago, they shelled out close to $4.5 million for a half-acre compound in a sought-after location that tax records show was once owned by Oscar winning Hollywood polymath.Grant Heslov.