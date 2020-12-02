Jerry Bruckheimer Lists Soigné Miami Penthouse

Hollywood super-producer Jerry Bruckheimer hopes to thin his considerable property portfolio, hanging a $16.5 million price on his sophisticated, mansion-sized penthouse in Miami. The “Top Gun,” “Amazing Race” and “CSI” franchise producer and his wife, bestselling novelist Linda Bruckheimer, acquired the two units that comprise the ocean-view aerie in two separate 2005 transactions that totaled $12.7 million.

Listings held by Brett Harris at Douglas Elliman show the roughly 6,000-square-foot spread was transformed for the couple by late and legendarily soigné Parisian designer Andrée Putnam. The refined and discriminating result incorporates a sensuously curvilinear entrance gallery that showcases a gracefully curved staircase. A bowed stretch of fabric is all the separates the foyer from the combination living and dining space, where the penthouse’s signature curve is echoed in the swooping shape of the furniture in the living room, the round dining table that’s set against an angled corner of floor-to-ceiling windows and the rounded countertops in the sleek, high-end kitchen.

The penthouse’s three bedrooms and three and a half baths include a sprawling main suite where full-height windows in the bedroom and bathroom frame long views of the heavily developed coastline. A deluxe dressing area is a study in austere elegance, and a bespoke steel corkscrew staircase winds up to a roof terrace.

With roughly 8,000 square feet of outdoor space, the penthouse is primed for living life outside. In addition to a variety of ocean- and beach-view balconies and sun-splashed terraces, there’s an outdoor kitchen and a rooftop plunge pool.

The Bruckheimers, who say they’re selling up in Miami because they don’t spend much time there anymore, famously live large with a cross-country portfolio of homes. In 2013 they ponied up $23 million for a lavish Beverly Hills mansion originally built for motion pictures pioneer Harry Cohn, and they preside over a nearly 400-acre ranch in Ojai, about an hour and a half’s drive out of Los Angeles. And, in bucolic Bloomfield, Ken., about an hour’s drive southeast of Louisville, they own Walnut Groves Farm, a historic farmstead of about 1,600 acres anchored by a 200-plus- year-old Greek Revival mansion.