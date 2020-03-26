Jamie Iovine Buys Beverly Grove Starter House

Tinseltown scion and budding entertainment industry multi-hyphenate Jamie Iovine — he’s a DJ, a former WWE producer, former proprietor of the bygone Meltdown Comics and now the co-creator of mobile shopping platform Ntwrk — has opted to put down some permanent residential roots in a very central part of L.A, in the form of a $2.5 million cottage that’s essentially all-new.

Located smack-dab in the middle of Beverly Grove, the densely-populated neighborhood packed with a near-infinite array of trendy shopping and dining destinations, the new Iovine house is perhaps best described as a contemporary Spanish in style and was originally built in 1925, per tax records, though the place was given a radical overhaul last year spearheaded by a local developer. The listing boasts that the 2,500 sq. ft. structure is “almost a new construction” with “99% of the foundation rebuilt.”

Gated and equipped with cameras for security, the house features a modern, open floorplan with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Inside, a slim foyer is overlooked by an oval skylight and bordered on the right by a living room with wrought iron chandelier, and on the left by a spacious office. The eat-in kitchen offers an attractive blend of dark grey cabinetry and off-white Carrara marble countertops, and opens directly to a formal dining area and family room. At the home’s rear, French doors access a tiny wooden patio that almost immediately dead-ends at the property’s sparkling pool, which is equipped with a waterfall feature and inset spa.

The master suite also opens to the pool and offers a somewhat compact bath that’s nonetheless well-equipped with dual sinks, a soaking tub and a glassy shower. Though the mostly hardscaped backyard is petite, it includes a detached, 500 sq. ft. converted garage that could function as a creative studio or private office.

Now in his early 30s, Iovine grew up surrounded by some of the biggest names in entertainment thanks to his father, the famously successful music mogul Jimmy Iovine — he the co-founder of Interscope Records and co-founder of Beats Electronics, which was sold in a $3 billion deal to Apple a few years ago.

The elder Iovine has long maintained a lavish Wallace Neff-designed estate in L.A.’s prestigious Holmby Hills neighborhood. And back in 2015, he shook up real estate reporters when he paid $60 million — all in cash — for retired Hollywood showrunner Marcy Carsey’s compound atop Malibu’s Paradise Cove.

Jourdan Lee Khoo and Adolfo Zamora of Compass held the Beverly Grove listing; Viviana Ventrone of Rodeo Realty repped Iovine.