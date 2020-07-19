‘Game of Thrones’ Producer Bernie Caulfield Establishes Hollywood Hills Winterfell

It’s no Dragonstone Castle or Casterly Rock, but “Game of Thrones” linchpin Bernie Caulfield has paid $3.2 million for an still-impressively fortified estate tucked into L.A.’s celebrified Outpost Estates neighborhood, property records reveal. Surrounded by tall walls and equipped with a security system, the veteran TV producer’s estate is built to easily withstand any Daenerys-led siege.

Last sold in 2015 for $2.4 million, the 1920s Spanish Revival-style house has clearly undergone multiple renovations over the past century, though some original details — arched doorways, terracotta tile floors, casement windows — remain. And guests will be awed by the double-height foyer, which offers exposed beams and a grand staircase with intricate wrought iron detailing.

A step-down living room includes a whitewashed brick fireplace and vaguely medieval chandelier, plus French doors leading to an outdoor firepit set into a tranquil courtyard. Likewise, the formal dining room has its own indoor/outdoor flow, with a door opening to a covered patio overlooking the pool area. The eat-in kitchen is fully renovated, with top-of-the-line Miele, Wolf, and SubZero appliances, plus granite countertops and custom cabinetry.

All three of the home’s bedrooms appear to be located on the upper level, including a master suite with dual vanities and soaking tub. Out back, there’s a heated pool surrounded by a tiled patio, perfect for a small army of sunbathers. And though the lot itself isn’t particularly big, the property is admirably private, surrounded by dense hedges and mature trees. The private front courtyard contains tasty orange, fig, and mandarin trees, per the listing.

Now in her 60s, Caulfield has been working behind the scenes in Hollywood TV production for decades, most notably on the “X Files,” “Brooklyn South,” and “The Good Wife.” It’s only in recent years, however, that she’s begun to achieve a broader fame beyond the industry alone — her work on HBO’s “Big Love” brought her an Emmy nomination, and she won four Emmys for her vital contributions to “Game of Thrones.” Co-showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have frequently described Caulfield as the series’ “linchpin.”

Martin Leikarts of Re/Max held the listing; Bill Bowersock of Keller Williams repped Caulfield.