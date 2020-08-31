Doug Robinson Spends Millions on the House Next Door

Earlier this year, prolific TV producer Doug Robinson (“The Goldbergs,” “Rules of Engagement”) inked another major deal to extend his stay with Sony Pictures Television — his professional home base since 2002 — for five more years. Already the longest-tenured producer at the studio, the contract will reportedly include a new comedy project with Grammy-winner Tyler, The Creator, plus new forays into streaming content.

With his continued streak of Tinseltown success, it’s perhaps no surprise that Robinson is in the mood to upgrade his longtime house in Santa Monica, a relatively modest Cape Cod-style structure that he’s owned since 2001. But unlike many of his contemporaries, he hasn’t run out and bought a bigger house. Property records show he’s instead fashioned a compound, shelling out $4.4 million for his next-door neighbor’s house.

Because that neighboring home was never on the market — and hasn’t been publicly available for sale in decades — details and photos aren’t forthcoming, but tax records say the blocky, Lego-like and modern-minded house includes nearly 3,400 square feet of living space with 6 bedrooms and 4 baths. The property’s 5,500 sq. ft. lot isn’t particularly big, but it does offer a backyard swimming pool and plenty of mature trees for privacy.

The addition of Robinson’s new residential acquisition gives him an estate with land totaling of a quarter-acre, plus two separate houses with nearly 6,700 square feet of mansion-sized living space altogether — all on a quiet cul-de-sac in a low-key but desirable neighborhood home to scads of other Hollywood writers, cinematographers, and producers. Some of his neighbors include horror franchise king Jason Blum, Emmanuel Lubezki, and Jerry Bruckheimer’s stepdaughter Alexandra Balahoutis, who owns the home immediately next door to the Robinson complex.