Doug Ellin Lists James Caan’s Former Home

The former Los Angeles home of veteran actor James Caan, now owned by “Entourage” creator, writer and executive producer Doug Ellin, has popped up for sale at nearly $8 million. Ellin, who also wrote, directed and produced the popular series’s less than critically acclaimed 2015 film adaptation, purchased the property from Caan in early 2015 for $3.8 million and subsequently spent what was certainly a small fortune on a comprehensive update and upgrade of the entire property.

Tucked away above the upper reaches of Benedict Canyon, in a plum area of the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, an area of Los Angeles that benefits from a world-famous 90210 zip code but makes use of Los Angeles city services, the 1950s Cape Cod-inspired residence is secured behind gates and completely invisible behind a wall of foliage and trees with five bedrooms and five bathrooms in a smidgen more than 5,100 square feet. The showbiz pedigreed property is listed with Ginger Glass at Compass.

Interiors are punched up with a sophisticated decorative scheme that evokes an Old School Hollywood glamour with elegant furnishings, glitzy light fixtures and a classic, black and white checkerboard marble floor in the back entrance gallery off the garage and motor court. The airy formal living room features a vaulted and beamed ceiling, French doors to the back yard and a full bar with mirrored booze cabinet, while the separate and spacious formal dining room has a vaulted ceiling, a snazzy, herringbone patterned marble tile floor and direct access to the backyard through French doors. The just about brand-new, high-end kitchen adjoins a cozy breakfast nook with built-in dining banquette opposite a large television built into custom cabinetry and, beyond the kitchen under a vaulted ceiling, the family room offers a carved stone fireplace and integrated media equipment.

Guest bedrooms are ample in size — one has a lofted lounge area — and the master retreat incorporates an oversized walk-in closet and a marble bathroom replete with a lighted makeup vanity, a two-person soaking tub and a marble-sheathed steam shower behind a sheet of glass. A second floor media lounge with private bathroom and large deck completes the interior spaces.

Notched into a thickly planted hillside, the skinny-dip-private backyard includes a trellis-covered dining loggia, an ever-green expanse of drought-busting faux grassing, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit and a re-done swimming pool and spa.

Ellin previously owned a stone-clad East Coast traditional on a pretty, tree-lined street in Beverly Hills that was acquired in 2008 for a bit more than $5.9 million and, after first going up for sale in early Fall 2017 at close to $10 million, sold in May 2018 for not quite $9.1 million.