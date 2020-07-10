‘Chef’s Table’ Creator David Gelb Cooks Up L.A. Sale

David Gelb, four-time Emmy nominated creator, director and producer of the delicious Netflix docu-series “Chef’s Table,” is looking to cook up a not-quite-$2.5-million sale of a celeb-pedigreed home in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills that he acquired almost exactly three years ago for $2.175 million. Notched into a precipitous slope above Beachwood Canyon, the slightly-more-than-3,400-square-foot multi-level residence was once owned by “Ugly Betty” and “Superstore” star America Ferrara, who bought the three-bedroom and four-bathroom property in 2008 for a bit more than $1.4 million and sold it at a loss in 2012 for just shy of $1.25 million.

Listings held by Emmanuel Xuereb and Salvator Xuereb at Compass suggest the property is the perfect place to “embrace lockdown” with its turn-key style, heated swimming pool and outdoor theater. It’s a thigh-straining hike up from the street-level two-car garage to the front door, and another flight up to the main floor living and entertaining spaces. Two sets of glass sliders in the spacious, wood-floored living room lead out to a long, slender terrace with sweeping over-the-treetops canyon views. There is a separate formal dining room that spills out to the swimming pool plus an informal dining space that sports a plush banquette built in to a windowed corner. Described in marketing materials as “ready for your own ‘Chef’s Table’ inspiration,” the trendily appointed cook-friendly kitchen is arranged around a large island and sports two dishwashers, a commercial-style range and marble countertops set off by lustrous, inky-black tile backsplashes. A lofted space on the top floor has two built-in desk spaces and both guest bedrooms feature opulent antique chandeliers, while the master suite, replete with a glammy bathroom, opens to a wrap-around terrace with cross canyon city lights view.

A narrow courtyard cut out of the hillside offers stone terracing, a heated plunge-sized swimming pool and an integrated sound and projection system that allows movies to be watched on the towering retaining wall. Below the house, a series of staircases created with railroad ties wind down a steep, lushly planted hillside to a serene tree-shaded patio.

Gelb, who made the 2011 documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi,” which follows legendary Japanese sushi master and Michelin 3-star restaurant owner Jiro Ono, has his professional hands in a lot of mostly but not entirely food-related pots. He co-created the Netflix docu-series “Street Food,” is listed as an executive producer on hit Netflix docu-series “Trial by Media” and is the director of an upcoming documentary about famed Austrian-American chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck.