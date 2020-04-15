An Animated Buyer for Silver Lake Property

Christopher Meledandri, Oscar-nominated producer of a slew of animated films, including the still-churning, multibillion-dollar “Despicable Me” franchise as well as the upcoming “Shrek” and “Puss in Boots” reboots, has added to his Los Angeles property portfolio with the close to $2 million purchase of a slightly more than 1,900-square-foot Tudor cottage in the perennially trendy Silver Lake area.

Thoroughly updated for a modern life with a profound respect for its variety of period details, the 1920s residence has an up-close, through-the-trees view of the Silver Lake Reservoir. There are three bedrooms and two vintage-style renovated bathrooms emblazoned with black-and-white tile work. With polished wood floors, the living and dining rooms feature dark wood paneling that stops just short of the coved and barrel vaulted ceilings. In the kitchen, the vintage vibe is enhanced by walls sheathed in white subway tiles and offset with up-to-date, minty-green designer appliances. One of the guest bedrooms as well as the master bedroom have French doors to a courtyard-inspired backyard animated by a fountain and surrounded by pleasantly untamed gardens. There’s also a detached garage and a fully finished basement level perfect for a home office, art studio or fitness suite.

The property was jointly listed with Arielle Dupertuis and Daniel R. Ortega, both of Sotheby’s Intl. Realty. Meledandri was repped by Ed Solorzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

It seems unlikely that Meledandri will occupy the property himself, as he already owns a substantially larger six-bedroom Cape Cod-inspired residence across town in a plum Brentwood neighborhood, which he picked up more than five years ago for close to $10.1 million.