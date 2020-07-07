Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Cha-Cha-Cha Into the L.A. Suburbs

Married “Dancing With the Stars” dancers Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson — she’s cha-cha-chaed through four seasons of the long-running hit show and he’s rhumbaed and tangoed through 15 — have quick-stepped their way into a family-sized house in a sought-after area of the largely unsung and quintessentially suburban Tarzana community in L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley. Purchased for almost $1.6 million, the unpretentious, slightly shy-of-3,000-square-foot home offers five bedrooms and three custom-tiled bathrooms.

Clean cut with crisp bright-white walls, newly installed engineered hardwood floorboards and loads of built-ins, the freshly rehabbed home has new windows, new plumbing and lighting fixtures and a snazzy home automation system. Set into a small porch just off the driveway, the front door opens to an airy foyer dominated by a muscular steel-and-wood floating staircase. It’s a couple steps down to the living room, which has a floor-to-ceiling tiled fireplace as its eye-grabbing focal point, and couple steps back up to the adjoining dining room. The brand-new, never-cooked-in kitchen features delicately wood grained flat-panel cabinets, shimmering stainless steel designer appliances and boldly veined marble-like solid surface countertops that waterfall off a peninsula snack bar. Informally open to the kitchen with a built-in wine bar, the family room spills out to the backyard through sliding glass doors.

Privately nestled away in a wing of their own on the main floor are two average-sized bedrooms, a shared bathroom with lustrous teal-colored tile work and a laundry room that provides direct access to a attached two-car garage. Upstairs, two more guest or family bedrooms share a hall bath emblazoned with striking patterned tiles, while the owner’s retreat offers an entry vestibule that doubles as a dressing area with a built-in vanity lit by a pair of glamorous capiz shell sconces. The owner’s bathroom features chic flannel-grey floor tiles laid in a fashionable chevron pattern, and walls sheathed floor-to-ceiling in bookmatched slabs of intricately marbled imported Italian tiles.

Carved into an undeveloped hillside, the backyard is nicely arranged for at-home entertaining with a spacious, pergola covered patio and built-in barbeque just outside the kitchen and family room. A newly re-surfaced and classically kidney-shaped swimming pool sits alongside a flat stretch of thick lawn.

The property was listed with Danny Ozair at Westcliff Realty, while the Chmerkovskiy-Johnsons were repped by Stacy Blaugrund of Power Brokers International.

Presumably in anticipation of their move to the suburbs, the lithe and flexible ballroom dancers listed their West Hollywood home earlier this year for almost $1.6 million. Acquired by Chmerkovskiy, a Latin dance specialist and two-time DWTS winner, just over three years ago for $1.2 million, but no longer available on the open market, the two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo was last priced to sell at just under $1.4 million. The city-view unit was also available as a rental, most recently last month, at $7,000 per month.