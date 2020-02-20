×

Universal’s Donna Langley Promotes Peter Levinsohn to Vice Chairman of Filmed Entertainment

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Levinsohn
CREDIT: Courtesy of Peter Levinsohn

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley is bolstering her executive team following the promotion of Jeff Shell to CEO of parent company NBCUniversal.

Langley has upped Universal Pictures president and chief distribution officer Peter Levinsohn to vice chairman, an internal studio memo obtained by Variety said.  Levinsohn, who joined the company in 2013, will continue his oversight of domestic theatrical distribution, worldwide home entertainment, global television distribution, new media and digital strategy, and film tech.

“Consumer viewing behavior continues to change and it’s important that we have a leader in place who is constantly strategizing and charting the course for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s (UFEG) distribution strategy across the portfolio,” Langley wrote in her note to staff.

Prior to joining Universal, Levinsohn served as president of new media and digital distribution for Fox filmed entertainment from 2009 to 2013. Spearheading Fox’s digital strategy, he led the development and execution of new distribution opportunities and oversaw Fox’s content windowing strategy for all media post-theatrical. Levinsohn worked closely with creative talent, distributors and brands to further develop the studio’s original and derivative content businesses.

Dear Colleagues,

Popular on Variety

As we look ahead to the future of our industry, what is abundantly clear is that the distribution landscape is evolving faster than ever. Consumer viewing behavior continues to change and it’s important that we have a leader in place who is constantly strategizing and charting the course for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s (UFEG) distribution strategy across the portfolio.

In recognition for his continued stewardship, including domestic theatrical distribution, worldwide home entertainment, global television distribution, new media and digital strategy, and Film technology, I am proud to announce that Peter Levinsohn has been elevated to Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer for UFEG. This elevation recognizes all of Peter’s contributions since joining the company in 2013 as President and Chief Distribution Officer.

We are thrilled that Peter will continue to guide the studio’s distribution teams, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him as a key member of our leadership team. Please join me in congratulating Peter on this well-deserved promotion.

Best,

Donna 

More Dirt

  • Peter Levinsohn

    Universal's Donna Langley Promotes Peter Levinsohn to Vice Chairman of Filmed Entertainment

    Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley is bolstering her executive team following the promotion of Jeff Shell to CEO of parent company NBCUniversal. Langley has upped Universal Pictures president and chief distribution officer Peter Levinsohn to vice chairman, an internal studio memo obtained by Variety said.  Levinsohn, who joined the company in 2013, will [...]

  • Meg Ryan House

    Meg Ryan Scoops Up Stylish Montecito Estate

    A chirpy birdie recently got in touch to let the proverbial cat out of the bag, and property records do indeed now suggest, that New York City-based film star Meg Ryan has put down some serious West Coast real estate roots with the slightly more than $5 million purchase of a newly rehabbed residence sequestered [...]

  • Calvin Harris House Los Angeles

    Calvin Harris Finally Unloads Zen-Inspired Sunset Strip Mansion

    More than four years after he first put the property up for sale, wildly successful Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has finally succeeded in unloading his sleek L.A. compound. Tucked into the lower Hollywood Hills just above the iconic Sunset Strip, the “zen-inspired” oasis features a 4,100 sq. ft. main house, a two-story detached guesthouse, and [...]

  • Jeff Zucker House New York City

    Jeff Zucker Lists New York Co-Op

    Veteran entertainment executive and CNN honcho Jeff Zucker has decided to part with his ultra-luxe cooperative unit in a handsome, prewar apartment house on a plum corner of New York City’s Upper East Side. The VIP price tag of $17.5 million is a small fortune more than the $12.3 million that tax records show the [...]

  • Luka Jones House Los Angeles

    Luka Jones’ Los Feliz City-View Perch for Sale

    Actor Luka Jones, known for his quirky roles in film and on television, is looking to shed his hillside home in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz area for not quite $1.15 million. Jones, who starred in the positively critiqued but short-lived sci-fi comedy “People of Earth” and currently portrays a sweet if slovenly and messy-bearded boyfriend [...]

  • Steven Yeun House Pasadena

    Steven Yeun Snags Pasadena Architectural

    “Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun has upgraded his residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the nearly $3.3 million purchase of a mid-century architectural in a hilly neighborhood of affluent Pasadena. All but invisible behind a high wall, secured gates and a visually impenetrable wall of foliage, the bilevel residence spans more than 3,600 square feet [...]

  • Luc Besson Charlton Heston House Beverly

    Luc Besson Seeks $14.9 Million for Charlton Heston's Longtime Estate

    For only the second time since it was commissioned in 1959, the former Los Angeles compound of the late Hollywood icon Charlton Heston has popped up for sale. Designed by modernist architect William S. Beckett, the Oscar-winning “Ben-Hur” star lived in the strikingly angular house for nearly a half-century, until his 2008 death. Tucked high [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad