Universal’s Donna Langley Promotes Peter Levinsohn to Vice Chairman of Filmed Entertainment

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley is bolstering her executive team following the promotion of Jeff Shell to CEO of parent company NBCUniversal.

Langley has upped Universal Pictures president and chief distribution officer Peter Levinsohn to vice chairman, an internal studio memo obtained by Variety said. Levinsohn, who joined the company in 2013, will continue his oversight of domestic theatrical distribution, worldwide home entertainment, global television distribution, new media and digital strategy, and film tech.

“Consumer viewing behavior continues to change and it’s important that we have a leader in place who is constantly strategizing and charting the course for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s (UFEG) distribution strategy across the portfolio,” Langley wrote in her note to staff.

Prior to joining Universal, Levinsohn served as president of new media and digital distribution for Fox filmed entertainment from 2009 to 2013. Spearheading Fox’s digital strategy, he led the development and execution of new distribution opportunities and oversaw Fox’s content windowing strategy for all media post-theatrical. Levinsohn worked closely with creative talent, distributors and brands to further develop the studio’s original and derivative content businesses.

Dear Colleagues,

As we look ahead to the future of our industry, what is abundantly clear is that the distribution landscape is evolving faster than ever. Consumer viewing behavior continues to change and it’s important that we have a leader in place who is constantly strategizing and charting the course for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s (UFEG) distribution strategy across the portfolio.

In recognition for his continued stewardship, including domestic theatrical distribution, worldwide home entertainment, global television distribution, new media and digital strategy, and Film technology, I am proud to announce that Peter Levinsohn has been elevated to Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer for UFEG. This elevation recognizes all of Peter’s contributions since joining the company in 2013 as President and Chief Distribution Officer.

We are thrilled that Peter will continue to guide the studio’s distribution teams, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him as a key member of our leadership team. Please join me in congratulating Peter on this well-deserved promotion.

Best,

Donna