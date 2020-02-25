Netflix Sets Ensemble for Jeremy Saulnier’s ‘Rebel Ridge’ Starring John Boyega (EXCLUSIVE)

Don Johnson, James Badge Dale, Zsane Jhe, James Cromwell and “The Crown” breakout Erin Doherty are set to join John Boyega in Netflix’s “Rebel Ridge,” a thriller from “Green Room” writer-director Jeremy Saulnier, Variety has learned.

Like the 2013 crime drama “Green Room,” Saulnier’s upcoming movie is said to be a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through intense action sequences, suspense and dark humor.

Saulnier recently teamed with Netflix on “Hold the Dark,” an action-thriller starring Jeffrey Wright and Alexander Skarsgard.

Filmscience and Bonneville Pictures will co-produce “Rebel Ridge,” along with Saulnier, Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp and Vincent Savino. Macon Blair is executing producing.

Johnson is coming off a strong 2019 with two major hits, starting with acclaimed HBO limited series “Watchmen” followed by the Oscar-nominated “Knives Out.” He is repped by CAA and Edelstein Laird & Sobel.

The film marks reunion for Dale and Saulnier, who worked together on “Hold the Dark.” Dale was also recently seen in “Mickey and the Bear.” He is repped by CAA and MJ Management.

Jhe also appeared in “Watchmen” with Johnson and has featured in the CW series “Black Lightning.”

Cromwell has recently been seen in HBO’s “Succession” as Logan Roy’s brother, Ewan. He is repped by Paradigm and Markham Froggatt and Irwin.

Doherty recently received critical acclaim for her breakout role of Princess Anne in the Netflix series “The Crown.” She was also recently seen in PBS’ adaptation of “Les Miserables” as Fabienne. She is repped by Paradigm and Conway Van Gelder Grant.