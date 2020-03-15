×

'Pod Save America' Host Tommy Vietor Picks Up 1920s Spanish-Style Villa

Location:
Hancock Park, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.8 million
Size:
2,509 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Though he’s still in his 30s, Boston native Tommy Vietor sports a career that shames most everyone twice his age. After working as press secretary for a then-Senator Barack Obama, the self-described “political junkie” became Obama’s assistant press secretary during his White House administration. Vietor later served as Special Assistant to the President until early 2013, when he departed politics to pursue private sector consulting. In early 2017, Vietor founded Crooked Media with fellow erstwhile White House staffers Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett.

Headquartered in L.A., Crooked Media now employs more than 40 and has 15 new shows slated for the launching pad. But the company remains best-known for its flagship podcast “Pod Save America,” the politically progressive show co-hosted by Vietor that consistently ranks as one of the most popular podcasts available for streaming. Collectively, Crooked Media’s podcasts — which also include “Pod Save the World” and “Lovett or Leave It” — have been listened to approximately a billion times since 2017.

All that success has culminated in Vietor’s purchase of a charming home in L.A.’s prestigious Hancock Park neighborhood, in a deal consummated last year. Located on one of the historic area’s many tree-lined streets, the 1924 Spanish Revival-style house sits on a grassy, impeccably manicured lot. The low-slung, modestly-scaled abode offers four bedrooms and three full baths with luxurious French Oak flooring throughout, and the recently-remodeled structure has been outfitted with all of the modern bells and whistles that home buyers at this price point have come to expect. The property also offers a 1,100 sq. ft. guesthouse — formerly a detached two-car garage — with a bedroom and kitchenette, though that structure could easily be converted into a private office, meeting area or studio of some sort.

The main house has been fully renovated, with clean-lined, contemporary interior decor and open-plan living spaces. A navy blue front door guards a light-filled living room accentuated with casement windows and an original barrel-vaulted ceiling. From there, a curved hallway spills directly into a formal dining room with a large set of French doors opening to the gardens. The chef’s-style kitchen has been outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances, custom cabinetry and marble countertops. There’s also sunny breakfast nook that offers up plenty of sunshine and cozy window-side seating.

The large and luxurious master bedroom is bathed in light via a glassy set of French doors and many windows. It’s also got two separate designer closets, plus a Jack-and-Jill style bathroom situation. And though the .17-acre yard isn’t particularly large, it’s nicely landscaped with wraparound grassy lawns, manicured hedges and a couple well-placed evergreen trees for privacy.

The listing was held by Kathleen Finnegan at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices; Victor Brown of The Agency repped Vietor.

