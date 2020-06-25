‘Last Man Standing’ Star Jordan Masterson Nabs Los Feliz Fixer

Hollywood actor Jordan Masterson (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Greek,” Ryan in “Last Man Standing”) has splashed out nearly $1.9 million for a good-boned but woefully dated 1950s house in a particularly prime section of L.A.’s desirable Los Feliz neighborhood. Last sold in 1973 for an unfathomable $80,000, it would appear that Masterson wanted the property quite badly and faced some stiff competition for it — records indicate he paid more than $350,000 over the asking price.

Set on a quiet side street popular with dog-walkers and joggers alike, the red tile-roofed structure is of ambiguous architectural heritage but was described in listing notes as a “vintage gem” and a “sprawling single story.” The house, situated well above the road, has nearly 3,000 square feet of living space and is currently outfitted with 3 bedrooms and a total of 1.75 baths.

Perhaps the property’s most unexpected amenity is its working elevator, which conveniently accesses the street-level two-car garage. Inside the house, there are well-scaled public rooms in desperate need of a complete makeover — the living room is outfitted with large windows, wall-to-wall carpeting and a stone fireplace, while the dining room offers more carpeting and a crystal chandelier.

The prehistoric kitchen admittedly has plenty of storage space inside redwood cabinets, though the appliances are all of the undesirable ’70s and ’80s vintage. An attached nook would make for a delightful breakfast area, with its bird’s-eye views of the surrounding neighborhood.

Other spaces include a dedicated laundry area, a surprisingly large master bathroom with dual vanities and built-in soaking tub, and a walk-in closet with walls done up in a distressingly gauche shade of bubblegum pink. All three of the bedrooms are satisfyingly large, with plenty of natural light through multiple windows.

The .2-acre lot’s landscaping is mostly either dead or already ripped out, but both the front and rear yards have ample space for grassy lawns. The up-sloped backyard also has a few tall hedge plants for privacy, and there’s a covered concrete patio with ample room for alfresco dining or entertaining.

Masterson and his family of thespians have long-running residential relationships with many of L.A.’s various Eastside neighborhoods. His sister, “The Walking Dead” star Alanna Masterson, owns a home on one of the best streets in the quickly-gentrifying Atwater Village community; his half-brother, “Malcolm in the Middle” actor Chris Masterson, lives in Glendale. His other half-brother, legally-embattled “That ’70s Show” alum Danny Masterson, owns a $3 million house in Beachwood Canyon with wife Bijou Phillips.

Kris Lightman and Nick White of Seven Gables Real Estate held the listing; Alex Barad of Nourmand & Associates repped Masterson.