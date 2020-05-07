‘Fuller House’ Star John Stamos Chops Price of Beverly Hills Villa

Whether a reflection of a sagging real estate market due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic or just old-fashioned eagerness to cut ties and move on, John Stamos, who some time ago acquired a large house in the suburbs, has unceremoniously chopped another half of a million dollars off the asking price of his former home in L.A.’s Beverly Hills Post Office area, in the ritzy mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City. The hugely reduced new price of just under $4.5 million is a small fortune below the in-hindsight much-too-optimistic $6.75 million price tag the property was initially saddled with when it was set out for sale about a year ago, but none-the-less still a profitable amount over the not quite $3.6 million the “Full House” and “Fuller House” actor paid fifteen years ago, just after his divorce from his first wife, Rebecca Romijn.

Tucked into an exclusive, discreet and gated enclave, the exceedingly private, nearly one-acre compound is entered through gigantic iron gates between towering pillars. A stone path makes a charming meander from the compact driveway through a sun-dappled courtyard garden to the carved wood front doors of the roughly 3,500-square-foot, attractively vine-encrusted Tuscan-inspired villa. Listed with Aileen Comora and Paul Lester at The Agency, the property offers four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms between the main house and detached guesthouse.

Inside, there are dark hardwood floors and a beamed and vaulted, exposed wood ceiling in the expansive living room. A huge stacked stone fireplace dominates one end of the room and several sets of French doors open to a covered patio with panoramic views over a wide swath of the San Fernando Valley. The living room adjoins a long, slender dining room that easily accommodates two distinct eating areas. The not especially spacious but smartly arranged and expensively accoutered kitchen is open to the less-formal of the two dining spaces and flooded with natural light from a skylight in the vaulted, wood-clad ceiling.

The master suite, one of three bedrooms in the main house, includes an irregularly shaped sitting area with fireplace as well as a fully up-to-date, vintage-style bathroom with a marble-lined shower and classic claw-footed soaking tub. Listing photos show the one-room detached guesthouse was used by as a music and exercise oriented “man-cave” with beige shag carpeting and blood-red brocade wallpaper.

Outside living areas include an outdoor kitchen with built-in grill and pizza oven, plus a stone-paved loggia for al fresco dining. Flagstone terracing surrounds a freeform swimming pool and spa, and the property’s high perch allows for a sparkling city lights view.

The sitcom veteran and his new-ish wife, model and actor Catilin McHugh, married about two years ago, bought a substantially larger, more family-oriented home last year in L.A.’s swanky, guard-gated and celeb-favored Hidden Hills enclave where some of the other residents include Jessica Simpson, Leona Lewis, Drake, Jeffree Star, a couple of members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. At the time it was purchased for $5.75 million from Swedish music producer Adam Anders, the 1.5-acre spread included a 5,800-square-foot, Cape-Cod-inspired home with six bedrooms, a swimming pool, of course, a small barn/shed and a basketball court.