Tucker Carlson Sells D.C. Digs, Snags Florida Hideaway

Fox News political commentator Tucker Carlson has sold his handsome home in Washington, D.C.’s leafy and affluent Kent neighborhood for $3.95 million after he scooped up a $2.9 million home hidden down a private lane amid riotous tropical foliage on a tiny barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast. The frozen food heir turned paleoconservative firebrand pundit, currently on vacation after Blake Neff, head writer of his popular nightly show (“Tucker Carlson Tonight”), resigned when a trove of racist internet posts were uncovered, didn’t realize much profit on the D.C. residence he and his wife Susan bought almost exactly three years ago for $3.895 million. In late 2018, a group of about 20 anti-fascist protestors gathered in front of the home in an aggressive protest that was broken up by police and condemned by many of Carlson’s supporters and detractors alike.

Listings held by Nancy Taylor Bubes at Washington Fine Properties show the approximately 7,400-square foot, stone-built abode has five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Other notable features include generous formal entertaining spaces with ten-foot-high ceilings. Arranged around a large island, the high-end gourmet kitchen flows into an informal dining area and family room, the latter with a raised-hearth stone fireplace and both with transom-topped glass doors to the backyard. A finished basement includes a family room, a staff/guest bedroom and a gym, while the upper floor offers four en suite guest bedrooms plus a master suite complete with vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets and a spacious bathroom. The quarter-acre property’s landscaped backyard comes with a stone-paved covered patio that looks out over a tree-shaded stretch of lawn, a swimming pool, an outdoor shower and a sauna.

It’s not clear if the “Dancing with the Stars” alum plans to (or has already) put down new roots in the nation’s capital. But, at least as long as he doesn’t mind the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak that is sweeping across the state, he can always retreat to his recently acquired hideaway in an upscale community on Florida’s Gasparilla Island. Tax records show Carlson, who sold his 1/3 stake in The Daily Caller for an undisclosed amount in June (2020) to the conservative news and opinion site’s co-founder Neil Patel, purchased the late 1960s residence earlier this year for $2.9 million. Marketing materials and other online resources indicate the roughly 3,000-square-foot single-level dwelling was designed by pioneering Sarasota modernist architect Ralph Twitchell and features elegant terrazzo floors and plenty of pecky cypress wood paneling. The main house, which spills out to a lushly planted courtyard dining terrace, has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, while a poolside guesthouse adds another bedroom and bathroom.