The Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale Previews the Extravagant $35 Million SkyHome

If $35 million for a condo in Fort Lauderdale seems like a lot of money, that’s because it is. Even in high-cost hot spots like New York and Malibu, $35 million is perilously pricey, but in Fort Lauderdale it’s downright unprecedented. In fact, that figure is more than triple the most expensive condo ever sold in the city. So, what sort of mega-home would a $35 million Fort Lauderdale condo be? A palace, a resort … a sports center? Pretty much all three, except atop of an oceanfront tower.

Done up by acclaimed British designer Tara Bernerd and branded as “SkyHome,” the brand-new, five-bedroom and six-bathroom penthouse sits atop the oceanfront Four Seasons complex in Fort Lauderdale and measures in at a mansion-sized 12,000 square feet. Private terraces add another 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space. Renderings of the residence show the posh penthouse features pale marble flooring, tongue-and-groove ceilings, recessed lighting and a bevy of modern, ultra-luxe touches throughout.

Light streams in through the floor-to-ceiling windows in the spacious combination living and dining room and provide ship-like views over the Atlantic. The dining area is marked by an eye-catching modern chandelier and a decorative wood-paneled wall. A sculptural staircase stands to one side of the room. In addition to the formal living and dining areas, there’s also a more casual lounge and entertaining space on the upper level of the duplex aerie. Separating the lounge from a climate-controlled wine cellar and tasting area is a double-sided standalone fireplace. The fireplace is almost completely see-through, making it seem as if the upper half of the wall is floating.

Billed as being influenced by the area’s yachting lifestyle, the high-end kitchen is large and meticulously outfitted with sleek, brass-accented cabinets and boldly-veined white quartz counters. In addition to a large center island, the kitchen also features a bar-style breakfast area — the perfect place to enjoy meals that are too casual for the formal dining area. There’s also a sizable wine cabinet in the kitchen, for a convenient place to store vintages when one doesn’t want to make the trek upstairs to the wine cellar. And, kitchen prep might not just feel like such a drag when one is taking in endless vistas of the Atlantic Ocean while chopping veggies for dinner.

The master bedroom is exceedingly spacious and incorporates a roomy sitting area. The entire room is filled with light, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a private wrap-around terrace. The master bath is almost as spacious as the bedroom and boasts marble walls, floors and countertops, along with brass fixtures paired with custom cabinetry. A standalone tub is positioned in front of a wall of windows that look out over the ocean for maximum relaxation. Additionally, there’s an oversized steam shower, as well as Jack-and-Jill sinks. The suite also includes a walk-in closet that’s large enough to host a small dinner party in and includes a vanity area for the lady of the house to get ready.

The penthouse’s extensive outdoor areas are, to put it simply, an entertainer’s dream. The sky-high vantage point of the 7,000-square-foot terrace makes for an alluring, conversation-sparking backdrop for al fresco dining or for hosting a large party. But, on the days that one isn’t entertaining, they could take advantage of the home’s other outdoor amenities and avail themselves of the glass-sided infinity-edge swimming pool, the Bocce court or the faux-grassed putting green. They could also lounge around the patio with a frozen daiquiri in hand, and soak in the city and ocean views. Other amenities of the residence include a private elevator, a fitness center that spills out to a broad terrace and a home theater.

Like many Four Seasons high-rise developments, this latest one is part hotel and part private residences. The latter — apart from the “SkyHome” — are available unfurnished and range from two to four bedrooms, with the smallest being just over 2,200 interior square feet and the largest penthouse duplex coming it at around 6,200 square feet. Prices start at $3.6 million with occupancy slated for 2021.

It seems fitting that such an extravagant home would be listed by Fredrik Eklund, a TV personality and powerhouse broker with Douglas Elliman a who rose to fame on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York.” Eklund, who is now based primarily in Los Angeles, also maintains teams in South Florida and New York.