Six Celebrities With New York City Townhouses

There’s only one place in the world that may harbor more celebrities than Los Angeles. For decades, the bright lights and narrow streets of the Big Apple have attracted a crowd looking for better bagels than the sunny skies of Los Angeles can offer. New York City is home to celebrities and stars big and small, from reality TV vixens to A-list, award-winning thespians.

For the well-heeled Manhattan buyer, a few different types of housing accommodations are available to scope out. There are high-rise condominiums and even suburban-style houses in some far reaches of Manhattan. But one of the more popular options among celebs is actually the humble ol’ townhouse.

True, the idea of a condominium in some pricey co-op with doorman service and a gym may seem like the obvious star approved-choice. But for some, living closer to the nitty-gritty dirt and grime of the city offers up a more authentic New York experience. And nothing quite says “New York” like living in a townhouse — or even better, a brownstone.

Sure, there may be a few downsides to townhouse living. Being completely, 100% liable for all expenses related to one’s residential accommodations isn’t always fun, and there’s often less privacy, but the experience of getting to chat with neighbors and grabbing the morning paper often makes up for the hassle. However, keep in mind that though the sentiment might seem egalitarian, the pricetags on townhouses are certainly not. Manhattan townhouses cost a veritable fortune, currently run anywhere from $2 million all the way up to $79 million.

Check out the gallery to see the homes of six deep-pocketed celebrities choosing to kick it back in classic New York style, from within their townhouses.