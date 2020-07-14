Rainn Wilson Lists L.A. Area Mini-Farm

Though best known to TV watchers as dead serious and seriously strange paper salesman, bed-and-breakfast owner and beet farmer Dwight Schrute on the seminal NBC sitcom “The Office,” there are no rooms to let or beets to be harvested on Rainn Wilson’s charming mini-farm in suburban Los Angeles that’s come up for sale at close to $1.7 million. The thrice Emmy-nominated actor, who published his humorous autobiography (“The Bassoon King”) in 2015, and is set to appear in the upcoming series “Utopia” and “The Power,” purchased the property with his longtime wife, fiction writer Holiday Reinhorn, in late 2005 for a smidgen under $1.2 million.

Listed with Traci Eiler and Gary Ruebsamen at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and billed in marketing materials as “The inspiration for TV’s “Dwight’s Beet Farm,” the almost two-thirds-of-an-acre spread is privately nestled into the rolling, oak-dotted hills in an affluent, semi-rural area of Agoura Hills, about 35 heavily-trafficked miles west of downtown Los Angeles and a winding, roughly 12 mile drive over the mountains to Malibu.

The main house, a not-quite-3,300-square foot farmhouse with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, is secured by gates and obscured from the street by a carefully clipped hedge and a verdant wall of mature trees and foliage. A vintage wagon wheel leans casually against a tree along the stone entry path that curves across a sun-dappled stretch of drought respecting artificial turf. The living room stretches to more than 31-feet long with a built-in window seat next to an old-timey wood stove set into a bricked corner. The dining area is not just open to the spacious living room but also to the up-to-date country kitchen, which offers a small center island, poured concrete countertops and a restored vintage range set against a multi-colored Arts and Crafts-inspired tile backsplash. The main floor is completed by an office, a powder room and a den/library with an exposed brick fireplace and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. French doors in both the den and dining area open to a slender veranda that meanders along the rear of the home.

Upstairs, a couple of secondary bedrooms — one of them with three walk-in closets! — share a hall bathroom, while the primary bedroom offers French doors to a private balcony with a relaxed view of the surrounding trees. There’s also a walk-in closet painted a bold shade of plum, and a bathroom that sports an eye-catching mix of milk chocolate and emerald green ceramic tiles.

A breezeway outside the kitchen and dining area connects the main house to a semi-detached two garage topped by a large and open, pine-floored room of flexible use options. And, set along a wide path below the back of the house, a detached pavilion is clad in reclaimed barn wood planks that soften the blunt edges of its severely boxy shape. A minimalist fireplace warms the sophisticated man cave/she shed that features antique wood beams across the ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows that filled with a fluttering view into leafy treetops. A long flight of stone steps leads down a steep, tree-shaded hillside to the mini-farm’s various equestrian and livestock facilities. (There is also a more gently sloped path for the exercise averse.) In addition to several fenced pens, there are a trio of a small barns, one of them with a cute-as-a-button porch complete with a couple of rocking chairs.

Although it would appear to be occupied by other family, tax records indicate the Wilson-Reinhorns own another residence in Seattle, Wash., a modest but charming 1920s Mediterranean cottage in a laid-back suburban neighborhood with panoramic Puget Sound views that was acquired 2010 for close to $500,000.