Luxury Lofts Are Coming To Tribeca’s 67 Vestry Street

Artists lofts are returning to Tribeca, even if the artist’s aren’t.

Tribeca has certainly changed since its heyday as an offbeat, bohemian hangout during the 1970s, filled with repurposed warehouses where creative types lived in huge, drafty lofts with cheap rent. One of those buildings was 67 Vestry Street, where Andy Warhol sometimes plied his craft and Dennis Hopper shot scenes for the 1977 arthouse, neo-noir film “The American Friend.” However, in keeping with Tribeca’s modern day position as one of the most exclusive, swankiest and expensive neighborhoods in Manhattan, 67 Vestry’s latest incarnation is as a posh boutique apartment house with 13 full- and half-floor luxury lofts.

Originally built in 1896 as a warehouse for the Great Atlantic And Pacific Tea Company, 67 Vestry’s interiors were recently revamped by Gachot Studios. The design studio worked in conjunction with BP Architects and Iliad Realty Group to create an understated, yet modern interpretation of the artist’s loft. The integral word here is “interpretation” considering that very few full-time artists could actually afford to live in these lofts. Still, for the Wall Street bankers moonlighting as artists on the weekends, these lofts wallow in downtown’s chic sophistication and feature great views of the city from oak encased windows, are replete with meticulous craftsmanship and have the rarest of all New York commodities — space. The building’s first-class amenities include a fitness center and lap pool.

Working class artists may no longer roam the streets of Tribeca, but a more monied lot certainly do. And, hence, nowadays luxury condos are very much in demand in the Manhattan neighborhood. The nearby Robert A.M. Stern-designed 70 Vestry Street, which also overlooks the Hudson River, was a roaring success. The condos sold quickly and one, which closed in 2018 at $55 million, set a since surpassed record for the trendy downtown neighborhood.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2021 with pricing yet to be announced. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the exclusive sales agent.