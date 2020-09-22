Looking to Quarantine Remotely? These Private Islands Take Seclusion to the Next Level

Does the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have you pining for someplace far from the maddening crowds? Can you work remotely, as in really remotely? Well, for those who dream of the ultimate escape or seek a seriously secluded hideaway, you’ll be pleased to know that you can escape to your own private island — at least you can if you’ve got the funds.

Marlon Brando pioneered private island acquisition in 1966, when the Tahitian government granted him a 99-year lease on Tetiaroa, making him the de facto owner of the pristine atoll that was once a vacation spot for Tahitian royalty. After Brando’s 2004 death, his estate granted development rights to a hotel conglomerate that now operates a stunning upscale resort, The Brando, where a one-bedroom villa will set a deep-pocketed vacationer back about $4,500 per night during the high season.

Since Brando blazed the private island path, many other seclusion-seeking celebs have followed suit: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Blackador Caye, where he plans to open a luxury eco-resort, sits off the coast of Belize; Steven Spielberg reportedly has two neighboring islands off the coast of Portugal; and Mel Gibson’s Mago Island in Fiji was acquired by the actor in 2005 for $15 million.

From Canada to Sweden to the South Pacific, there are actually hundreds of islands available for purchase around the world, some that can be had for as little as a few thousand dollars. However, most cost considerably more and if you want one with docking facilities, electricity and/or fresh water, you’ll likely have to spend much, much more. Unsurprisingly, many people with the means and inclination to own a private island gravitate toward warmer climates and, hence, one of the world’s foremost areas for private island hunting is the Bahamas. Indeed, Julia Roberts, Eddie Murphy, David Copperfield, Tyler Perry, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and Johnny Depp all own their own island sanctuary in the Bahamas.

Check out these three Bahamian islands currently available to be purchased for private use, including one owned by a Tinseltown legend.