Karen van der Beek’s ‘Californication’ Estate Can Now Be Yours – for $4.9 Million

It isn’t hyperbole to say that you would be hard-pressed to find a spot in Los Angeles that hasn’t been featured in some way or other on either the big or small screen. Pretty much every restaurant, boutique, coffee shop, building, beach, and even house in the city has cameoed in at least one production. Heck, my longtime Pasadena home was in a Burger King commercial! But to come across a property that has portrayed a key location on not one, but two popular series isn’t an everyday occurrence and a Sherman Oaks pad with just such a pedigree recently hit the market! The East-Coast traditional, located in the affluent Longridge Estates neighborhood and listed by Andrew Manning of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties for a cool $4,995,000, served as both the residence of Karen van der Beek (Natascha McElhone) and her new husband, professor/”pee-pee dance” enthusiast Richard Bates (Jason Beghe), on Season 5 of the Showtime hit “Californication,” as well as the home of LAPD detective Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) and his family on the first season of Fox’s small-screen “Lethal Weapon” reboot! Talk about a famous dwelling!

Originally built in 1942, the two-story residence was completely remodeled, revamped, and expanded by acclaimed architect Ken Ungar in 2008. Featuring myriad built-ins and Ann Sacks-tiled showers, no expense seems to have been spared on the project.

With 4,333 square feet, five bedrooms, and five baths, the home is not short on space! The stately pad also has a study, a formal dining room, a sitting room, a chef’s kitchen, and maid’s quarters. Sporting amenities galore, including an oversized Sub-Zero fridge, multiple wood-burning fireplaces (a luxury that seems to be getting rarer and rarer these days, especially in fire-prone California), and hardwood flooring throughout, there is a little something for everyone at this property,

For more Dirt on Karen’s “Californication” house, click on the gallery link.