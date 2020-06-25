Howard Bragman Lists East Coast Traditional in Suburban Los Angeles

Howard Bragman, for many years one of Hollywood’s most powerful and plugged-in PR gurus and crisis management specialists, has put his home in L.A.’s once unsung but increasingly trendy and expensive Valley Village area up for sale at a smidgen under $2.3 million. Tax records show that Bragman, who’s been described as the “go-to publicist for celebrities to come out of the closet,” and whose high-profile clients are reported to include Camille Grammer, Chaz Bono, Petra Ecclestone and Stevie Wonder, purchased the then brand-new home in early 2013 for almost $1.6 million. Described as an “East Coast Traditional” in listings jointly held by Michael J. Okun at Wish Sotheby’s Int’l Realty and Richard Klug at Sotheby’s Int’l Realty in Beverly Hills, the suburban San Fernando Valley home sits amid grassy gardens behind secured gates and a charming white picket fence with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in a little more than 4,200 square feet.

Just inside the front door, a long slender entrance hall and double-height stair gallery lead to adjoining formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and the latter large enough to accommodate eight around a huge round table under a coffered ceiling treatment. At the rear of the house, a spacious, L-shaped great room incorporates a marble-countered gourmet kitchen arranged around a huge island snack bar. One side of the kitchen is open to a light-filled informal dining area and another to a family room with a stone fireplace between floor-to-ceiling built-in display cases. French doors provide convenient access to the backyard.

An en suite downstairs bedroom is outfitted as a gym and three more bedrooms — one of them en suite and the other two with a shared hall bath — are joined on the second floor by a master suite that features a beamed and vaulted ceiling, a tile-accented fireplace, a fitted walk-in closet and a handsome, marble-floored bathroom with a glitzy chandelier hanging over a deep soaking tub.

Hemmed in by a variety of plantings that enhance privacy, the not especially large backyard manages to comfortably include a covered porch for al fresco dining and lounging, a built-in grill and a tile-lined swimming pool and spa.

Property records suggest Bragman, who previously owned a midcentury home in the Hollywood Hills he sold in 2013 for $2.3 million to “The Righteous Gemstones” star Danny McBride, and that was acquired last year for almost $4 million by Swedish pop star Tove Lo, has downsized to a more manageably sized 2,700-square-foot townhouse condominium in the Toluca Lake area that property records show was acquired earlier this year for just over $800,000.