‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Lists L.A. Bungalow

Less than four years after they bought the place, English-born “Tomb Raider” and “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Camilla Luddington and her husband Matthew Alan are checking out of their cozy suburban starter house. The leafy Sherman Oaks spread is asking $1.45 million, a nice chunk over the $1.21 million the couple paid in 2017 but in line with recent neighborhood comps.

Built in 1948, the modest (by celebrity standards) bungalow was “completely remodeled” in 2016, per the listing. Mostly hidden behind a fenced and hedged front yard, the nearly 2,000 sq. ft. house offers a covered front porch and an entryway that opens into a wee vestibule before spilling into a large, fireplace-equipped family room with hardwood floors.

The hardwood continues into the step-down dining room, which is open to the living room on one side and the fully redone kitchen — kitted out with fancy Bertazzoni appliances and quartzite countertops — on another. Tucked discreetly off the kitchen is a wee laundry room and a powder room.

The decorative motif of neutral decor, grey walls, and recessed lighting also appears in the home’s two guest bedrooms, which are tucked off in a side wing of the house and share a full bathroom. The master suite, situated privately at the far rear of the abode, includes a glassy pair of French doors with lovely views of the backyard, plus a bathroom with dual vanities and a soaking tub.

The 8,102 sq. ft. lot (about .19-acre) is relatively spacious, as suburbia properties go, and includes two large patios, one with string lighting for nighttime alfresco lounging. Besides a detached two-car garage, there’s also a big patch of grassy lawn, though the property does not include a pool.

Luddington, 36, got her professional start in the mid-aughts, but it wasn’t until her starring role as Kate Middleton in Lifetime’s critically-panned “William & Kate: The Movie” that she really came to public attention. The following year, she followed up that royal dud by appearing in a recurring role as Dr. Jo Karev in “Grey’s Anatomy,” and she’s been a full-fledged season regular in the long-running medical drama, now filming its 17th season, since season 10.

