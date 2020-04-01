×

Eric Swalwell Elects to Buy D.C. Duplex

Location:
Eckington, Washington, D.C.
Price:
$1.215 million
Size:
3,010 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

It looks like California’s 15th district Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell plans to stay awhile in Washington, D.C., where tax records show he plunked down just over $1.2 million for a freshly rehabbed home about a mile north of the United States Capitol in the historic neighborhood of Eckington. Built in the 1920s but extensively reimagined over the past year by an investor owner, the four-story Victorian bungalow contains two independent residences with a total of six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in just over 3,000 very contemporary square feet.

Most original architectural details were stripped out and replaced with clean-lined and decidedly modern fittings and finishes that include a stainless steel fireplace-surround inserted into a delicately veined white marble chimney breast in the parlor-floor living room. Gleaming, medium-brown hardwood floors extend into the dining area as well as the all-white, open-plan kitchen. There are three bedrooms and three renovated bathrooms on the second floor, one of them en suite and suitable as a master bedroom, while a fourth bedroom and bathroom tucked up into the finished attic are filled with natural light via several large skylights.

A two-bedroom and one-bath basement-level apartment, with both an inside entrance and a separate, outside one that allows for easy rental potential, includes a small living room with a compact kitchen and a private laundry closet. Perhaps a few of the former presidential hopeful’s congressional colleagues need a place to shack up while in Washington?

The property was represented by Jessica Perkins at Pearson Smith Realty while the Swalwells were repped by Jim Bell of Sotheby’s Intl. Realty.

