×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dino-Mite: Video Killed the Photography Star

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
High Quality Video Real Estate Sales Los Angeles
CREDIT: Courtesy of Blake Richards/Tri-Blend

Editor’s note: Originally published in the Oscars 2020 print edition of Variety, as part of the annual Showbiz Real Estate Elite feature.

Los Angeles County’s luxury real estate market is among the most competitive in the world; per the MLS, there are 263 homes currently available with pricetags exceeding $10 million. To close a major sale — and to make their listings stand out — agents have increasingly turned to high-quality, immersive video experiences from specialist producers like Westlake Village-based Tri-Blend Media, SoCal’s preeminent production outfit for high-dollar real estate.

Tri-Blend’s owner Blake Richards fell into the business accidentally, thanks to a chance meeting with mega-developer Bruce Makowsky. “Seven years ago, I was experimenting with drone technology at a music concert, back when nobody really knew its full capabilities,” he tells Variety. “[Bruce’s] photographer saw the drone and hired me to take some aerial real estate photos. At the property, I also shot an aerial video, showed it to Bruce, and Tri-Blend was born.”

The timing couldn’t have been more ideal. It was 2013, and L.A.’s spec-mansion boom was in its bright-eyed infancy. Developers were only just beginning to construct contemporary mega-homes, and they hadn’t yet grasped the power that social media could wield. Makowsky, a successful businessman who cashed out of his handbag company for hundreds of millions, had just moved from New York to L.A. and was eager to make a splash in his second career: developing ultra-high-end, bespoke real estate.

Popular on Variety

One of Makowsky’s earliest projects, a 22,000-sq.-ft. mansion in Beverly Hills, debuted with a slick promotional video created by Tri-Blend. The gimmicky opulence was on a stratospheric level previously unseen — there were models sitting in a Bugatti, Bentley-branded pillows and a wall of candy. Viewers gawked, and media outlets fell over themselves covering the sexy marketing of the mansion. And it all worked — the house quickly sold to Minecraft billionaire Markus “Notch” Persson for $70 million, easily smashing the sale price record for a Beverly Hills home. That’s when Richards’ phone really started to ring.

“High-quality videos provide a depth of experience that still photos just can’t, and are particularly attractive to international buyers,” says Richards, who directs, edits and produces all his own footage. Tri-Blend’s business has boomed even as the market for luxury spec homes has grown soft; video orders from agents looking to stand out from the pack have morphed from conventional house tours into full-blown mini-movies with a storyline, models and pricey props, all in the name of grabbing online views.

Viral fame is marketing’s holy grail, and Tri-Blend clients are known for outrageous video concepts. For one Lenny Kravitz-designed mansion, Richards filmed a live Bengal tiger traipsing through the property. And his latest production features a mansion with a $1.5 million dinosaur fossil inside. 

Richards doesn’t attempt to put his own directorial stamp on a production; if a client has a vision, he’s happy to help make it come to life. Still, “I’ve had to say no to a couple of really wild concepts … you just have to draw the moral line at some point,” he admits, noting he originally passed on filming Opus, a $100 million estate in Beverly Hills listed with a marketing video showing nude women, covered in gold paint, cavorting in bed. (He’s since filmed a more PG-rated video for the property.)

And while most comments on his videos are appreciative, there are those naysayers who decry the absurdity of a $250 million house with a non-functioning helicopter parked on its roof. “So, so gross,” one simply commented.

Richards welcomes the criticism. After filming 110 homes representing a collective $4 billion in listing volume, he says every view, even from hate-watchers, brings his videos closer to achieving viral fame, the kind that L.A.’s Realtors and developers relish. And with seven years of experience, he’s now equipped with the tools to help them make that happen — a YouTube channel that’s accumulated 41 million total views and 154,000 share-happy subscribers, for starters. 

“At the end of the day, I can look my client in the eye and guarantee their video will get a minimum of 200,000 views,” Richards says. “That’s pretty much priceless.” 

More Dirt

  • High Quality Video Real Estate Sales

    Dino-Mite: Video Killed the Photography Star

    Editor’s note: Originally published in the Oscars 2020 print edition of Variety, as part of the annual Showbiz Real Estate Elite feature. Los Angeles County’s luxury real estate market is among the most competitive in the world; per the MLS, there are 263 homes currently available with pricetags exceeding $10 million. To close a major [...]

  • Sam Worthington House Los Angeles

    Sam Worthington Seeks Buyer for Sunset Strip Villa

    “Avatar” star Sam Worthington has hung a blockbuster $9.25 million price tag on a deluxe contemporary villa just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip. The Australian beau hunk, who has scads of projects in various stages of production, including a handful of “Avatar” sequels, purchased the family-sized residence not even two years ago for close to $7.9 [...]

  • Brie Larson House Los Angeles

    Brie Larson Makes Off-Market Deal in Studio City

    Acclaimed actor Brie Larson, who took home a Golden Globe and an Academy Award in 2016 for the bone-chilling indie drama “Room,” has changed up her property portfolio over the past year, most recently selling an unassuming residence in a prime neighborhood in L.A.’s Studio City in an off-market deal for $1.4 million — nicely [...]

  • Joe Mantegna House Los Angeles

    Joe Mantegna Always Closing in Toluca Lake

    A faux-timbered and brick-accented English country Tudor in L.A.’s celeb-packed Toluca Lake community, long owned by “Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna, has come to market at close to $4.2 million. The “Godfather: Part III” star, a veteran of stage and screen who took home a 1984 Tony Award for his role as a cutthroat real [...]

  • Mike Shinoda House

    Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda List Celeb-Pedigreed Mansion

    Mike Shinoda, co-founder of top-selling alt-rock band Linkin Park, has his celeb-pedigreed mansion in a guard-gated enclave in L.A.’s Beverly Hills Post Office area, a swank neighborhood the mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks, Calif., on the market with a rock star price of $9.5 million. The two-time Grammy winner, also an accomplished artist [...]

  • Chris Albrecht House Pacific Palisades

    Ex-Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, Tina Trahan List Palatial Palisades Estate

    Less than a year after he stepped down from his longtime position as CEO of Starz, veteran media executive Chris Albrecht has put his practically brand-new, A-list-worthy estate on L.A.’s Westside up for sale. Albrecht and his third wife Tina Trahan bought the property in late 2017 for $16 million, while it was still under [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad