Dean Koontz Adds $10.5 Million Irvine Mansion to Growing Portfolio

Less than six months after he paid $11.6 million for a large, Mediterranean-themed mansion in an exclusive golf club community, bestselling suspense/horror author Dean Koontz has paid $10.5 million for another Mediterranean-themed mansion in the same neighborhood, and only about a half-mile down the road.

Located in the hills of Irvine, in Southern California’s Orange County, the 12,000 sq. ft. house was built in 2008 and is described in marketing materials as a “one-of-a-kind custom estate” with “the most spectacular views.” Whatever the case, the place is plainly dripping in amenities — there are crystal chandeliers, marble floors quarried in Spain, a home theater and both indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

From the street, the property is meant to evoke a villa on the Italian riviera, with its coral-colored façade partially obscured by mature olive trees. Inside, there’s a starkly white foyer with a soaring staircase, plus a notably extra-big living room with a fireplace and several sets of French doors.

A spacious kitchen has a large center island topped by a unique, vaguely rainbow-colored marble. There’s also a full slew of restaurant-quality stainless appliances: two SubZero refrigerators, three Wolf ovens, two dishwashers and two microwaves — perfect for an owner who frequently throws dinner parties.

Related Stories

There’s also a great room with a fireplace clad in that same rainbow marble, plus a curved wet bar and separate formal dining room. The great room opens to the backyard, where there are views of the surrounding golf course and the unmolested rolling hills beyond. A large stone terrace wraps around the outdoor pool, and there’s a covered BBQ area.

Back inside, the upper level offers three ensuite bedrooms including the master retreat, which is expectedly lavish. Details include polished hardwood floors in the bedroom, which also packs in a fireplace, sitting area and private balcony. The master bath sports a built-in soaking tub with its own chandelier, and there are dual walk-in closets/dressing rooms.

The subterranean lower level is dedicated to recreation and relaxation, with the aforementioned lap-lane swimming pool and home theater. The place also comes equipped with a full-fledged wellness center — there’s a massage room, a steam room and a private gym. And for afternoon libations, there’s a convenient temperature-controlled wine cellar.

Koontz, now in his mid-70s, has sold over 500 million copies of his books worldwide and is primarily known for his work in the horror genre. Some of his most famous novels are “Watchers,” “Phantoms,” and “Hideaway.” Back in 2018, his 1986 book “Strangers” was put into development for a potential TV series on Fox.

And while it’s not clear what Koontz plans to do with his two new Irvine homes, which have together run him about $22 million, records reveal he still owns his longtime main residence in nearby Newport Coast, a titanic hillside compound with two swimming pools and spectacular views over the Pacific Ocean.

Lena Ghezel of Compass held the listing; Evan Corkett and Steve High of Villa Real Estate repped Koontz.