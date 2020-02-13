×

CNN Anchor Don Lemon Seeks Harlem Buyer

Location:
Harlem, New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$1.75 million
Size:
1,404 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Veteran CNN anchor Don Lemon has hoisted his city-view condo in the New York City’s historic Harlem neighborhood up for sale on the open market with a $1.75 million price tag. The outspoken broadcast journalist, the winner of a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award in 2002, hopes to squeeze a small but notable profit out of the condo that tax records show he acquired almost seven years ago for mite less than $1.5 million. Listings held by Tim Malone of The Steven Cohen Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate — full disclosure, Malone is engaged to Lemon — show the slightly more than 1,400-square-foot unit was originally configured with three bedrooms but has been reconfigured with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

A long entrance gallery lined with closets, one of them housing laundry machines, leads to an almost 27-foot-wide combination living and dining room with pale wood floors and large windows the fill the high-floor unit with natural light. (The wall between the living room and third bedroom was opened up to create a larger space but can easily be replaced to make a third bedroom.) There are custom built-ins with integrated media equipment, plus an in-ceiling speaker system throughout and a glass door in the living room opens to a large balcony with panoramic views over Harlem. Just off the living/dining room, the open-plan galley kitchen is fitted with stone countertops, sleek wood cabinets and a costly array of premium-quality designer appliances. Bedrooms and bathrooms are quietly sequestered down a long hallway off the living room. With floor-to-ceiling windows that frame open views, the corner master suite offers a couple of custom-fitted closets behind smooth paneled doors along with a built-in desk and a stone-tiled bathroom that is bigger than some studio apartments in Manhattan and luxuriously decked out with both a bathtub and a glass-enclosed shower.

Erected in 2010, the twelve-story contemporary building is convenient to public transportation, not to mention a short walk to the world famous Apollo Theater, and offers residents a full-time doorman, on-site parking, an outdoor recreation area and a landscaped roof deck.

Tax records and other online resources show Lemon once owned a second, adjacent adjacent unit in the building — a one-bedroom spread that he sold in late 2016 for almost $970,000 — and since mid-2016 he’s maintained a getaway in the quaint Hamptons community of Sag Harbor that was scooped up in early 2016 for a bit more than $3 million.

