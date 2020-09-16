An Art Subscription Service Fit for the Stars

Grown tired of looking at the same tired walls of your home during the COVID-19 lockdown? Well, you’re not alone — many home owners are looking to spruce up their decor nowadays, especially those who are working out of their houses. Hollywood-based company Creative Art Partners now offers a subscription art service that can help deck out homes in luxury style.

CAP is an art distribution service offering a range of innovative solutions for the leasing, sales and exhibition of contemporary art. Though the program initially catered to celebrities like Orlando Bloom and highfalutin Tinseltown studio executives, the company’s services are now available to anyone at any price point. Subscribers can rent artwork for as little as $150 a month — a starting price that make being a patron affordable (though, of course, there are still much pricier options that lets well-monied art aficionados fill the many walls of their mansions).

The company features genuine pieces from artists around the world — no copies — bought directly from studios, galleries and auction houses. Delivery, installation and insurance are all included in the monthly fee. Plus, there are over 15,000 pieces in their collection. “CAP Home is the Rent the Runway for art,” said Briand Ludlow, CAP CEO and founder. “The traditional art buying experience doesn’t work for a lot of people so we created a product that allows more people the opportunity to live with great art. With CAP Home everyone can be a collector.”

And, there’s quite a bit of flexibility (and convenience) included with the monthly fee. If subscribers want to refresh the current art in their home, pieces can be swapped out for some newer ones. And if patrons feel particularly attached to a piece of art, they have the option to buy it and make it a permanent part of their personal collection.