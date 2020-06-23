A New Kingdom in the City for Shawn Hatosy

Former “Southland” actor Shawn Hatosy, now co-starring opposite Ellen Barkin on TNT’s crime family drama “Animal Kingdom,” has celebrated his upward professional trajectory with the just over $2.3 million purchase of a neo-Mediterranean villa on a tree-lined block in L.A.’s low-key and increasingly costly Larchmont Village neighborhood. Measuring in at a mite more than 2,300 square feet, the two-story home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms plus a poolside bungalow with another bathroom.

A Spanish-inspired wrought iron and glass front door opens to a pint-sized vestibule that gives way to a wood-floored combination living and dining room anchored by a TV-surmounted fireplace with traditional painted-wood mantelpiece. Completely open to the living/dining area, the cook-accommodating high-end kitchen is arranged around a large work island with integrated snack bar. The main house has three guest bedrooms, one downstairs and two more upstairs, along with a master bedroom that offers a small balcony and a bathroom done in understated shades of gray and white.

Back downstairs, a wall of windows in the living room folds open to a sunny deck and an arched loggia that overlook the backyard. Opposite the back of the house, on the far side of a saltwater swimming pool and spa surrounded by slender strips of pebbles and grass, a detached bungalow — perfect as a home office, yoga studio or guest quarters — includes a private bathroom and courtyard-style deck.

The property was listed with Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz at Rodeo Realty; Hatosy was repped by Stephen Hansen Brown at Compass.