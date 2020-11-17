Turkish Billionaire Ali Koç Buys $14.5 Million Bird Streets Mansion

For moneyed homebuyers seeking maximum view wattage, it’s tough to beat L.A.’s Bird Streets neighborhood. Set at the far western end of the Hollywood Hills, high above the Sunset Strip, many Birds lots have views that are just as incredible during the night — when the glittering lights of the entire city are spread below one’s feet — as they are during the day, when the downtown L.A. skyline, the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island are visible, along with everything in between.

This particular house is loaded with all the latest luxury tech and handcrafted bespoke finishes, everything from state-of-the-art home automation to a movie theater and even an atrium garden. But make no mistake, the house is still all about those jetliner views, and the original asking price — nearly $19 million, or more than $2,000 per square foot — clearly reflected that.

Spec-built by a group of developers on a .22-acre lot once owned by the late Harry Morton, the glassy mansion was completed in 2019, although it languished on the market for nearly a year and underwent a series of price cuts before finding a buyer.

Eventually, businessman Ali Yildirim Koc and his wife Nevbahar saw the property’s value. They forked out $14.5 million for the premises, and the discounted price appears to have been paid all in cash, something the couple can easily afford to do. (Forbes says Koc himself has a net worth of $1 billion; he and his relatives are collectively worth $8 billion, easily making them Turkey’s wealthiest family.)

The multi-story house includes just under 9,000 square feet of living space, plus there’s a subterranean garage, with room for at least six cars, that spans an additional 1,240 square feet. From the street, a locked and camera-watched gate leads down stars, past a tranquil waterfall feature, to the front door.

Inside, an open great room comprises a living area with fireplace, a particularly snazzy, backlit wet bar, and a kitchen with all the designer stainless appliances and finishes expected in this price range. There’s also an open office that looks right through the great room, beyond the floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors, to the pool area and view beyond, so working from home without distractions at this place may prove to be a challenge.

Also on the main level is the sumptuous master retreat, which includes a boutique-style closet and opens directly to the back patio, where there’s a slim plunge pool and a Baja sunbathing shelf bisected by a raised spa.

The downstairs is party-ready with a nightclub-style bar — complete with two mini-fridges, a dishwasher, and a wine rack — plus a carpeted movie theater and the four guest bedrooms, all of which feature ensuite baths. One of the bedrooms is more akin to a junior master suite, with its disappearing walls of glass and a wraparound, city-view balcony.

Koc, now in his 50s, is a grandson of Vehbi Koc, who founded the Koc Group, Turkey’s largest conglomerate. Today, the giant holding company has its fingers in nearly every industry pie, from banking to shipping, and from energy to tourism. Though born in Istanbul and educated at London’s prestigious Harrow School, he graduated with a B.A. from Houston’s Rice University and later received a Harvard MBA. And since 2018, he’s served as president of Fenerbahçe, Turkey’s largest sports club.

