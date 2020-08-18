Too Faced Founders Splurge on Another Bel Air Estate

Although they just dropped $28 million on a lavishly large and upscale Bel Air mansion designed by acclaimed architect Gordon B. Kauffman in Februrary, hitched makeup moguls Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson (of Two Faced Cosmetics fame and fortune) haven’t slowed their real estate roll. This time, the couple shelled out $4.3 million for a contemporary-style residence located just a few minutes away from their most recent buy.

Sited deep in the proverbial heart of Bel Air, the property is surrounded by mountainous hills on all sides and, therefore, offers stunning canyon views from all of its many massive floor-to-ceiling picture windows and sliding glass doors. Their newest purchase measures in at a little over 4,000 square feet with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Contemporary and chicly boxy, the exterior of the mansion is covered in white stucco and accented with a black shingled roof and trim around the windows.

Entering the home through its eye-catching pivot door, visitors are immediately greeted by a mod statement chandelier, tall ceilings and an elegant floating staircase with glass stringers. Pale wood flooring, recessed lighting and ultra-white walls can be found throughout the dwelling. The residence sports a delightful open floor plan, which when complimented by the abundance of windows, give it a light, airy and distinctly modern Californian feel to it. The living room is anchored by a large fireplace, framed by a floor-to-ceiling black marble mantle. Adjacent to the living room is the house’s formal dining area, which sits next to a black, coffered accent wall.

The kitchen is decked out with shiny, brand new stainless steel appliances, a chef’s grade gas range and even has an eye-wateringly expensive “Miele espresso bar,” as per the listing. The handle-less cabinets have been painted a stony gray and tastefully complement the carrara marble covering the counters, center island and backsplash. Next to the kitchen, sits yet another sitting area that could potentially be used an entertainment center. Walls of glass let in plenty of sunlight and create an ambiance of indoor/outdoor living, while a sliding glass door provides easy access to the backyard.

Unlike most other homes, Blandino and Johnson’s latest purchase has not just one, but two master suites. The one on the ground floor has a gray, coffered accent wall, a Jack and Jill bathroom and two sets of sliding glass doors that lead out to the backyard. The one located on the upper floor is perhaps the more sumptuous of the two — it’s framed by a pair of large, fixed windows and a generous sliding glass door that leads out to the suite’s private deck. The master suite features a huge walk-in shower and is covered in dramatic, gray-veined calacatta marble.

Outback, the backyard offers up plenty of room to entertain, play and sunbathe around in. There’s a broad, tiled area that would serve as the perfect place to chat with guests outdoors or to dine al fresco while taking in Bel Air’s canyon views. The property also comes with a large, built-in grill where one could DIY dinner outdoors, if one felt so inclined.

Blandino and Johnson continue to maintain a heavy-duty portfolio of properties that, besides their two Bel Air properties, include a $2.3 million house in Newport Beach, a $40 million mansion in nearby Corona Del Mar — done up for them by Mary McDonald and featured last year on the cover of Elle Decor — a condo out in Redlands, a condo in the posh Westside neighborhood of Brentwood, and a condo in Glendora, Calif.

The seller was represented by Melissa Ryan of Coldwell Banker Realty; Timothy Tamura of VALIA Properties repped the buyers.