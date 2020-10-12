Tom Bilyeu Lists $14.8 Million Mulholland Drive Starter Mansion

Protein bar baron-turned-prominent motivational speaker and YouTuber Tom Bilyeu and his business partner wife Lisa are officially checking out of the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, listing their hulking “starter” mansion on iconic Mulholland Drive with a $14.8 million ask. That’s a big jump over the $8.3 million they paid for the Spanish Revival-inspired villa in 2013.

It’s no surprise the couple have decided to sell; last year, they famously paid $35.5 million for a wild-looking clifftop contemporary home in the hills above L.A.’s bustling Sunset Strip. Now that they’ve settled into the Hollywood Hills, the pair have no need for their high-maintenance 90210 digs, which were purchased well before the $1 billion acquisition of Quest Nutrition — co-founded by the Bilyeus — by Simply Good Foods Co. in 2019.

Set on a full acre of land, the double-gated spread boasts a massive motorcourt capable of accommodating dozens of automobiles, perfect for large-scale events and parties. Described as “modern Spanish” in listing materials, the mansion’s nearly 11,000 square feet of interior spaces are nothing if not opulent, with copious crown moldings, glitzy chandeliers, and intricate marble fireplaces.

Upstairs, a giant master suite includes a paneled leather walls, a jet tub-equipped master bath slathered in expensive stone, a private balcony and closet with custom built-ins. Other amenities include four additional guest rooms, plus a subterranean basement level with a media room, office, wine cellar, and maid’s quarters.

The estate’s grounds feature lush gardens, sprawling lawns, a sports court, and a blob-shaped swimming pool with a spa. There’s also a full outdoor kitchen, a storage shed, and long views down to the city lights far below, far below the house.

Now in his mid-40s, Bilyeu left Quest in 2016 and has since established himself as a YouTuber and Instagram influencer, with 1.7 million subscribers and 1.6 million followers on both platforms, respectively. His signature Impact Theory podcast has been one of the most-downloaded in the business/motivational arena for the last several years.

Sandra Miller of Engel & Völkers holds the listing.