T.D. Jakes’ Daughter Buys Calabasas Mansion

Televangelist and bishop T.D. Jakes reaches a devout audience of millions on any given week through his vast empire of books, films, and televised sermons, all broadcast from his home base at the Potter’s House megachurch in Dallas. More than 30,000 members strong, the organization employs 400 and has made Jakes one of the most recognizable faces of modern Christianity.

At least one of Jakes’ five children has already followed in his supersized ministry’s footsteps. Sarah Jakes Roberts, now in her early 30s, has quietly assembled an upstart empire of her own with a podcast, multiple book deals, millions of social media followers and sold-out nationwide preaching tours. The still youthful but unusually articulate speaker frequently appears on TV — everywhere from “The Dr. Phil Show” to “The Today Show” — where she’s been candid about her rocky adolescence and young adult life, from having her first child at age 14, a subsequent failed marriage to former NFL linebacker Robert Henson and suicidal thoughts.

Now based part-time in Los Angeles and married to Touré Roberts, with whom she co-pastors the Potter’s House churches at One LA and One Denver, records reveal the budding entrepreneur has inked a $4 million deal for a large estate on the outskirts of Calabasas.

Tucked away within an exclusive gated community where other homeowners include Kevin Hart and producer Shakim Compere, the Mediterranean-style mansion contains nearly 10,000 square feet of living space on a sprawling 10-acre lot, though a substantial portion of that land is unusable hillside. Built in 2004, the mostly symmetrical Venetian villa has lushly landscaped front and rear yards, a large swimming pool and garaging for four automobiles.

Guests will be awed by the home’s cavernous foyer, which was clearly built to impress with a double staircase, oversized chandelier and marble floors. Just beyond, the formal dining room offers seating for 10 and walls painted an unusual but not unattractive shade of deep violet. A spacious chef’s kitchen features all the requisite high-end appliances, plus a marble-topped island and built-in desk. The kitchen opens to the family room and adjoining breakfast nook, which offer views of the gardens and are warmed by a stone fireplace.

Beige stone floors flow throughout the home’s downstairs level, while the upper floor has wall-to-wall carpeting in most rooms. The master suite contains a sizable walk-in closet and large bathroom with a built-in soaking tub. Other amenities throughout the resort-worthy estate include a home theater with captain’s chair seating for 8, a games area and banks of French doors that open to a massive back patio, where there’s an outdoor BBQ station/grill area and plenty of space for large-scale alfresco entertaining. Out back, partially hidden by the verdant landscaping, lies a detached guesthouse with its one bedroom, bath and kitchen.

Impressive as Roberts’ new estate may be, it still pales in size comparison to her father’s compound back in Fort Worth, Texas. That genteel property includes a small lake and a mansion with nearly 15,000 square feet of living space on 17.6 landscaped acres.