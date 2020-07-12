Sweetgreen’s Nicolas Jammet Buys Hancock Park Mansion

Though it’s not the sexiest industry, fast casual restaurants like Sweetgreen are transforming the way many Americans consume food. The build-your-own salad chain, founded in Washington D.C. by a trio of Georgetown college buddies but now headquartered in L.A., has hooked fans across the nation on its menu of zesty salads and related farm-to-table green fare, and on its innovative app, which accounts for more than half of its business.

The company’s modern approach has clearly paid off. Sweetgreen now has nearly 100 locations across the country, upwards of 3,500 employees, and has attracted hundreds of millions in venture capital, enough to achieve the chain a so-called “unicorn” valuation of more than $1 billion — that’s a lot of kale salads and quinoa bowls.

Company co-founder and co-CEO Nicolas Jammet has clearly reaped some green from Sweetgreen’s success. With his wife Holly Liss Jammet, a fellow entrepreneur and the CEO of social media agency Enlisst, tax records reveal Jammet recently paid $4.9 million through a trust for a stately house in L.A.’s exclusive Hancock Park neighborhood.

Obscured behind a high wall and higher hedges, the new Jammet residence is a roughly 5,000 sq. ft. mansion. Built in 1940 and designed in a “Monterey Colonial” style, per the listing, the elegant house is all old-school glamour on the outside but awash in contemporary glitz within.

Guests arriving at the home are greeted by a delightfully crunchy pea gravel motorcourt and a front yard that’s landscaped simply, with native plantings. The two-story structure boasts a classic columned porch that spans the full width of the house, and black shutters that offset the milky white façade.

Inside, things get more whimsical in the dining room, which has a giant poof chandelier and walls painted a cerulean blue. Other spaces include a salmon pink family room, a butler’s pantry, a music room with contemporary furnishings, downstairs maid’s quarters and four upstairs bedrooms, including the ensuite master.

Behind the house is a lush backyard with a grassy lawn, an ivy garden and sparkling swimming pool, plus a two-story accessory structure of about 700 sq. ft. with room for two cars and a large upstairs room that could be a guest bedroom, private studio or gym.

Jammet is the third of Sweetgreen’s three co-founders to buy a luxe L.A. residence in the past year. Co-CEO Nathaniel Ru recently paid $3.2 million for a contemporary house in the nearby Windsor Square neighborhood, and co-CEO Jonathan Neman — who is married to billionaire heiress Leora Kadisha — shelled out $21 million for Ellen DeGeneres’ former home in Beverly Hills.