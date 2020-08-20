Sumner Redstone’s Ex-Girlfriend Sydney Holland Seeks $11.5 Million for Snazzy Palisades Mansion

Though she bought it not even three years ago, Sydney Holland — the 48-year-old self-proclaimed philanthropist, producer, art collector and ex-flame of recently-deceased billionaire media tycoon Sumner Redstone — has hoisted her stylish Pacific Palisades mansion onto the market. Holland is asking $11.5 million for the strikingly renovated traditional abode; the listing is currently held with real estate power couple Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland.

Located on one of the poshest streets in the Palisades’ exclusive Riviera neighborhood pocket, the home — described in marketing materials as “transitional traditional” in style — packs in seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms within a roomy 6,670 square feet, while the charming .34-acre property is hidden behind tall privacy hedges and a stone wall. The exteriors of the residence are covered in prim white clapboard and accented with navy blue trim and window shutters; the grounds impeccably manicured and dotted with mature native trees — California sycamores and the like.

Holland’s visitors are first greeted by the home’s columned landing porch, where an old-fashioned lantern hangs above the wooden, gray coffered front door. In contrast with the home’s traditional architecture, the snazzy maximalist, haute couture interiors are nothing if not chic and contemporary. The house was decked out by Holland’s longtime decorator, designer-to-the-stars Tracie Butler, whose website characterizes her decorating style as being able to “create a mood that exudes life.”

Hardwood flooring, dramatic crown molding, funky wallpaper and recessed lighting can be found throughout the structure. In the family room, sunlight streams in through a series of large, double-hung windows. On the walls lives a jealousy-inducing collection of name-brand art, including a Yoshitomo Nara print. Convenient built-in shelving and cabinetry provide plenty of storage, and a fireplace with a hulking mantle stands in the family room. The formal dining room, striking a sharp contrast to the home’s other public rooms, is painted a rather severe gray and has tile flooring. A set of French doors leads out to the generous backyard while sunlight streams in through windows.

The large kitchen is blessed with sparkling chef-grade appliances. For enthusiastic bakers, the room also offers two regular ovens and an additional proofing oven; there’s also a professional gas range, while plenty of white cabinets line the walls. Two golden pendant lights hang from the ceiling, and pale slabs of marble cover the counters, black splash and center island. The oversized island has a deep sink and could also be used as a breakfast area.

Upstairs, the hallways are plastered with framed, Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst (or Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst-esque) prints of pop culture icons like Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth II. A landing area with built-in shelving and a pair of framed double hung windows lies at the top of the staircase. As befits the mistress of the home’s vibrant taste in color, the home office is painted an eye-popping fuchsia pink and complimented by a mirrored desk. A peacock feather rug covers the floor.

Indisputably, the crowning glory of the house is its master suite. The generously spacious bedroom has enough room for a sitting area, while several windows allow the Californian sunshine to roll into the space. Inside the master bath, tasteful black and white patterned tile lines the floor while calacatta marble tops the counters and sinks. There’s a large walk-in shower and a soaking tub, which sits next to a large picture window. The bedroom-sized walk-in closet is plastered with a bird-themed wallpaper and a neon sign art piece that lights up, blasting out “NEED MONEY FOR BIRKIN,” a phrase that — perhaps unfortunately — seems to define some of L.A.’s most fashionable neighborhoods. There’s even a dressing room-style vanity where the lady of the house can arrange her face before dashing out the door.

Out back, there’s a large covered patio area where one could entertain, dine alfresco, or enjoy a cozy chat with a friend or significant other during balmy summer nights. A wood-burning grill and pizza oven sits next to the rectangular aquamarine pool and spa, and large grassy area provides plenty of room to frolic. The backyard also has a basketball court for those who love to unwind by shooting a few hoops.

Holland, whose highly-publicized 2015 split with Redstone kicked off a years-long legal battle that pitted Redstone and his daughter Shari Redstone against Holland and Redstone’s second ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer, settled with Redstone in 2018, though terms were not disclosed.

And besides this latest real estate move, Holland listed a West Hollywood investment property last October for a little under $3 million; that sexy contemporary home sold for $2.8 million this February, a few hairs under the $2.84 million she paid in 2014.