StubHub’s Eric Baker Slaps $33.9 Million Pricetag on Sprawling Beverly Hills Estate

Barely two months after he rocked Beverly Hills by paying $39.1 million for a grand old mansion in one of the city’s best neighborhood pockets, ticket tycoon Eric Baker is aiming, unsurprisingly, to set the market alight once again. The 47-year-old StubHub and Viagogo founder has affixed a $33.9 million list price to one of the two other major 90210 estates he owns, this one located on perhaps the chicest street in the ultra-desirable Flats part of town.

Nobody could ever accuse Baker of being timid — after all, this is the high-flying mogul who paid a brash $4 billion for StubHub in late 2019, just before the world sank into COVID-induced chaos — and the asking price for his Beverly Hills home is certainly gutsy, especially considering he bought the place less than three years ago for $23.5 million. It’s not clear what changes have been made to warrant a $10 million increase in value — it does appear Baker gave the home a very light facelift, including a refinishing of the hardwood floors, but overall the mansion and its grounds look remarkably similar to how they appeared back in March 2018, when he took ownership of the premises.

Still, this is one of the largest estates in the Beverly Hills flats, with nearly 1.2 acres of flat, usable land on an ultra-rare double lot. Built in 2000, the 10,000-square-foot mansion is described as an “updated Mediterranean-style residence” by the listing, and sits securely behind gates and towering hedges. Inside are the expected formal living and dining rooms, plus a double-height great room/library that packs in a fireplace and loft-style upper level.

The kitchen continues to sport a full range of designer stainless appliances, plus a limousine-length center island with bar-style seating. Other amenities include a master suite with dual spa-style baths and dressing rooms, plus five additional bedroom suites and downstairs maid’s quarters. At the far rear of the property is a one-bed, one-bath guesthouse, and somewhere there are additional luxe spaces — a mirror-walled gym, dry sauna, and a notably plush gym with tiered seating.

There are also two swimming pools, one of them a lap-lane affair and the other a more intimate plunge pool with adjoining raised spa. The vast backyard contains a massive swath of grassy lawn ringed by a meandering walking path. Set beneath vine-covered pergolas are al fresco dining areas serviced by an outdoor kitchen with BBQ; for working off the calories, the compound also includes a full-size tennis court. Garages accommodate five luxury automobiles, and there’s plenty of off-street parking for staff, vendors, and guests.

Born and bred in Beverly Hills by a well-to-do, old money family, Baker received his undergraduate degree from Harvard and an MBA from Stanford GSB, arguably the world’s most prestigious business school. After graduating, driven by his passion of “wanting to make a lot of money,” he entered business, ultimately cofounding StubHub in 2000. The companay is now the world’s largest ticket marketplace, though a falling-out with his business partner led to Baker’s unceremonious departure from the firm in 2004.

Baker then moved to London and founded Viagogo, a massive and controversial ticket exchange company principally operating in Europe. Last year, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic became globally widespread, Viagogo and Baker bought StubHub from eBay for billions, a transaction Forbes would later term “the worst deal ever.”

Besides this estate and his new $39.1 million playpen, Baker continues to own a third Beverly Hills mansion, this one a more traditional-style property that was acquired last year for exactly $25 million.

Fred Bernstein and Ethan Peskowitz of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.