StubHub’s Eric Baker Pays $39 Million for Third Beverly Hills Mansion

Even though he already owns two other lavish Beverly Hills estates, ticket mogul Eric Baker clearly hasn’t finished his real estate spending spree. The high-powered businessman — long based in London but born and bred in Beverly Hills — has paid nearly $40 million through an LLC for his biggest acquisition yet, a sprawling 1.86-acre compound set on one of the 90210’s very best streets.

Because the house was never on the market, details remain scant, but tax records show the existing 9,000 sq. ft. structure was built in 1942 by architect Carlton L. Burgess. The Colonial Revival-style house, which is certainly one of the more stately and elegant homes in Beverly Hills, last sold in 2011 for $23.1 million to RealD co-founder Joshua Greer and his longtime wife Lisa, and was previously owned by tech entrepreneur David Bohnett.

Aerial and street imagery reveals the Greers have painstakingly maintained the park-like property, with its regal collection of sprawling lawns and mature trees. Permits also show a small accessory structure and an emergency generator was added to the estate during their ownership.

During Bohnett’s tenure, he hired architect Mark Rios to imbue the rambling house with some Old Hollywood-style glamor. The snazzy result was published in Luxe magazine, and displays the estate’s sophisticated interiors — chocolate-hued leather walls, custom chandeliers, Billy Haines chairs, Mansour rugs — plus its brick-paved tennis pavilion, full-size tennis court, manicured hedges, and carefully pruned sycamore trees.

Baker, a charismatic but occasionally reclusive business magnate, co-founded StubHub in 2000. The company ultimately grew to become the world’s largest ticket marketplace, though Baker was essentially kicked out of the firm by his co-founder in 2004. Baker subsequently moved to London and founded Viagogo, the controversial ticket exchange company that is relatively unknown in U.S. but does major business in Europe. Last year, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic became globally widespread, Viagogo acquired StubHub from eBay for $4 billion, a transaction Forbes later called “the worst deal ever.”

Baker’s parents continue to reside in his childhood home in Beverly Hills, and Baker himself has a well-developed appetite for 90210 real estate. In March 2018, he paid $23.5 million for a double-lot estate in the Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood; the following January, he shelled out another $25 million for a second home in the Flats. Combined with his latest purchase, the ticket chief has spent nearly $90 million on his three Beverly Hills mansions.